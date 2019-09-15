Photo Essay

For hundreds of foreign nationals, the agony of displacement is just starting

By Ayanda Mthethwa 15 September 2019

Mother and child left displaced after xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019. They are being housed at DH Williams, one of the halls that have become temporary homes for the foreign nationals. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa

Eight hundred foreign nationals have been left homeless following xenophobic violence that erupted in Katlehong on 6 September. Daily Maverick visited DH Williams and Tsolo hall on 11 September – the two shelters where they are being temporarily housed.

Despair, fear and agony filled the air of the two halls where displaced foreign nationals are being housed, following an outbreak of xenophobic violence in Katlehong some two weeks ago.

One of the community workers distributes sweets to mothers and their children at DH Williams in Katlehong. The hall has been a temporary home for the displaced foreign nationals since 06 September 2019 after their homes were destroyed when xenophobic violence broke out. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
A group of foreign nationals line up for food at Tsolo hall, in Katlehong on 11 September after they were displaced during the xenophobic violence that broke out on 06 September 2019.
A displaced foreign national at Tsolo Hall on 11 September 2019. The foreigners were left destitute after their homes were burnt down when xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
A foreign national who has been displaced sits at Tsolo hall after xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019, leaving 800 people without shelter. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa
A group of displaced foreign national teenagers play a game of checkers at Tsolo hall after their homes were destroyed on 06 September 2019 when xenophobic violence erupted in Katlehong. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa
A father plays with his children at Tsolo hall on 11 September 2019. The family was left displaced following an outbreak of xenophobic violence in Katlehong last week. Photo by: Ayanda Mthethwa
A displaced foreign national does laundry at Tsolo hall in Katlehong following the outbreak of xenophobic violence on 06 September 2019 which left scores of people homeless. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
A group of foreign nationals fill in repatriation forms at Tsolo hall after being displaced following the outbreak of xenophobic violence on 06 September 2019 in Katlehong. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
Tsolo hall has become a temporary home for displaced foreign nationals after xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019. They now have to use a dumpster to hang their clothes. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
During lunchtime, the displaced foreign nationals have to sweep that hall where they are being housed. This after their homes were destroyed when xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.
A pastor from a local church in Katlehong delivers a prayer at Tsolo hall, where displaced foreign nationals are being housed. After they were attacked on 06 September during a xenophobic violence outbreak. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa.

Two days after Daily Maverick’s visit, Tame Times reported that 221 of the 800 displaced foreign nationals were repatriated to their countries of origin through the assistance of embassy consulates. DM

