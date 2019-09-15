Mother and child left displaced after xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019. They are being housed at DH Williams, one of the halls that have become temporary homes for the foreign nationals. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa

Eight hundred foreign nationals have been left homeless following xenophobic violence that erupted in Katlehong on 6 September. Daily Maverick visited DH Williams and Tsolo hall on 11 September – the two shelters where they are being temporarily housed.

Despair, fear and agony filled the air of the two halls where displaced foreign nationals are being housed, following an outbreak of xenophobic violence in Katlehong some two weeks ago.

Two days after Daily Maverick’s visit, Tame Times reported that 221 of the 800 displaced foreign nationals were repatriated to their countries of origin through the assistance of embassy consulates. DM

