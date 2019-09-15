For hundreds of foreign nationals, the agony of displacement is just starting
By Ayanda Mthethwa• 15 September 2019
Mother and child left displaced after xenophobic violence broke out in Katlehong on 06 September 2019. They are being housed at DH Williams, one of the halls that have become temporary homes for the foreign nationals. Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa
Eight hundred foreign nationals have been left homeless following xenophobic violence that erupted in Katlehong on 6 September. Daily Maverick visited DH Williams and Tsolo hall on 11 September – the two shelters where they are being temporarily housed.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.