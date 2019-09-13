Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 14 September 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 13 September 2019

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, September 11, 2019 in New York City. Throughout the United States services are being held to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The final of the 11th season Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series took place in Bilboa, Spain. The series, which started in April in the Philippines, was the first international cliff diving series allowing women to compete. In the US, the 18th anniversary of 9/11 was commemorated throughout the country, while in London, Fashion Week kicks off with British designer Mark Fast, a knitwear designer.

Steven Lobue of the US in action during a training session for the Cliff Diving World Series final in front of the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, Spain, 12 September 2019. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final, taking place on 13 and 14 September 2019, will be the first one permitting women to compete. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO
Members of the rescue teams work on a flooded road due to torrential rains in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante, eastern Spain, 13 September. A man has died in Almeria rising the number of victims of the ‘gota fria’ (cold drop) phenomenon in the Mediterranean coast to three. The eastern regions of Valencia and Alicante continue under red level alert due to torrential rains while the State Meteorological Agency AEMET has reduced the alert in Murcia to orange level. EPA-EFE/MORELL
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point after winning his Men’s Singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Emily Baker, a Geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey, walks past the mouth of an ice cave carved out underneath the Wolverine Glacier in the Kenai Mountains on September 06, 2019 near Primrose, Alaska. The USGS has been studying the glacier since 1966 and the studies show that the world’s warming climate has resulted in sustained glacial mass loss as melting outpaced the accumulation of new snow and ice. As the glaciers melt, scientists are also trying to understand how that will impact the environment and the level of the water in the worlds oceans. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
“Novecento”, a taxidermy horse suspended from the ceiling, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Blenheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England. The Italian artist is known as the prankster of the art world. His most notable piece being “America” a solid gold usable toilet which had art lovers queuing to use when it was shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Models present creations by Mark Fast during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 13 September 2019. Spring/Summer 2020 collections are presented at the fashion week running from 13 to 17 September. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A highliner performs during the Highline Extreme event on the top of the Moleson peak at 2000 meters above the sea level, in the Swiss Alps, near Gruyeres, Switzerland, 07 September 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Thousands attend the concert of Alexander and Randy, members of the Cuban group Gente de Zona, during an event at the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, 07 September 2019. The event was held as part of celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the foundation of the city of Havana. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA
Danny Leon of Spain in action during a training session prior to the World Skate Park World Championships at the Parque Candido Portinari in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
Students of the Palucca Dance High School Dresden perform during the opening of the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau on September 8, 2019 in Dessau, Germany. The new museum’s opening coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus movement. The Bauhaus school, initiated by Walter Gropius in Weimar in 1919, has had a profound and far-reaching influence on architecture, art and design across the globe that is still very evident today. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Maverick Life

