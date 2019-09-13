Business Maverick

End This Trade War Now, Finance Ministers Demand in Joint Plea

By Bloomberg 13 September 2019
Caption
Shipping containers are loaded onto a CSX Intermodal train at the Port of Virginia APM Terminal in Portsmouth, Virginia. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

The finance chiefs of Australia, Canada, Singapore and Indonesia have banded together to call for an end to the U.S.-China trade war as the long-running dispute roils markets and hampers economic growth.

“While we acknowledge that there are legitimate issues that must be addressed, the risks of collateral damage are growing,” they said in a joint statement published in The Australian newspaper on Friday, warning that the post-war multilateral system was under threat. “We have a responsibility to safeguard the institutions that have led to our shared economic success.”

The call comes amid mounting evidence that global economies are feeling painful effects from the dispute, instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Manufacturing sectors have contracted around the world, including in the U.S., leading to some market optimism that American trade negotiators will be pressured to seek a deal with Chinese counterparts and end sanctions.

The four ministers on Friday used the op-ed statement to lay bare the challenges facing their economies.

“Uncertainty over the outlook is contributing to a slowdown in trade and manufacturing activity,” the statement said. “We have seen a return of financial market volatility, currency instability and decreased capital flows to emerging economies. Dampened global trade conditions are affecting investor confidence, business investment and produc­tivity. Growth has slowed and risks remain tilted to the downside.”

Trump administration officials are said to have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time in exchange for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.

Group of 20 economies must take a greater role in countering the trade war and to prepare for worsening problems, the ministers said Friday.

“Harking back to its origins in the global financial crisis, the G-20 needs to continue to build mutual understanding and cooperation so it can uphold and support multilateral problem-solving in the event of another economic crisis,” the statement said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Unprotected assets: Prasa derailment worsens as insurer cancels cover

By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

BUSINESS MAVERICK

If you can’t beat them, join them by being better at something else

Ruan Jooste
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Ramaphosa’s Infrastructure Fund is yet to get off the ground

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Trump EPA rolls back Obama-era water protections to boost industry

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Claims Bolton Was ‘Holding Me Back’ on Venezuela

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

NFL Puts Up $3 Million to Find Out Who Can Build a Better Helmet

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

South Africa

Athletics-Semenya to receive gold medal from 2011 world championships

Reuters 14 hours ago

Business Maverick

Prosus arrives in Amsterdam with a bang
Sasha Planting 12 SEP
4 mins

"All men by nature desire to know" ~ Aristotle

Days of Zondo

Digital Migration: Mozambique achieves in two years, South Africa fails in ten

Marianne Thamm 5 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Cape Town is choosing desalination plants over creating local green economy jobs – again

Mark Rountree
5 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business confidence is in (extremely) short supply

Tim Cohen
12 SEP
2 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders with Vestact’s Paul Theron

Paul Theron
11 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Treasury jobs plan will be fruitless unless trade barriers are tackled

Justin Chadwick
12 SEP
4 mins