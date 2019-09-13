ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini refused to speak to News24 at the #SandtonShutDown protest against gender-based violence outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

This comes after Dlamini saw a report from the publication describing how she was heckled and chased away after she – together with the ANCWL – showed up to the protest in party regalia.

Dlamini was initially whisked away as protesters got agitated by her presence, but apparently returned later when they calmed down, according to News24’s reporter on the scene.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dlamini seems unperturbed by the heckling. A man asks her: “Do you feel welcome by the protesters here?” She responds by waving the camera away.

Protesters assembled outside the stock exchange in the early hours of Friday in the continued fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

The march follows a series of protests under the hashtag #AmINext following the murders of young women in South Africa, including Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Meghan Cremer and Ayakha Jiyane and her three siblings – all acts of gender-based violence.

