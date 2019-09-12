More than 50 shacks near the N2 were demolished on Wednesday. Photo: Velani Ludidi

Chaos erupted, with police battling angry land occupiers, as more than 50 newly rebuilt shacks alongside Cape Town’s N2 highway were demolished again by private security operation Vetus Schola this week.

First published by GroundUp

Rubble and tyres were set alight on Cape Town’s N2 highway at 5am on Wednesday morning when land occupiers heard the City of Cape Town was planning to demolish their nearby shacks. Passing vehicles were stoned.

The rumour of municipal action, circulating on social media, was technically untrue and City of Cape Town spokesman Wayne Dayson confirmed to GroundUp that local government would not be carrying out demolitions as the land was privately owned.

Police fired teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters on the N2, chasing them onto the Asla construction company land on which the shacks were built, and further into the Nomzamo area.

Then Vetus Schola moved in with men hired to carry out the demolitions.

The men – some carrying protective shields – had no reflectors or name tags and struggled with the work. They said they had been hired from different places, including Philippi, Delft and Khayelitsha.

“We were told that we are going to get paid R250,” said one.

Documents such as ID and birth certificates were scattered about as the demolitions proceeded.

Leader of the land occupiers Veziyalo Madolo said the demolition was illegal.

“Last night a letter with no signature or stamp came from Vetus Schola telling us that they would be demolishing our homes,” he said. “We ignored it because it was not an official letter. We then heard about the planned demolition and started blocking the road this morning.”

Madolo claimed the South African Police Service had not kept a promise to keep Vetus Schola at bay.

“We made that agreement and they did not keep it. The N2 will not operate because our homes were demolished. We will not loot or damage any building but the N2 will not operate until we get our material back.”

As police moved through Nomzamo firing rubber bullets, schools in the area had to close. Nomzamo High grade 12 learners were supposed to write a physical science exam and Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department said it was unfortunate schooling in the Strand had been disrupted.

“Learners and educators could not get to their schools due to the protest action – with either walking, bus or car routes affected. Ten schools were affected and had to close due to safety concerns. Two other schools in the area reported high levels of absenteeism as many use the N2 as a means of passage and were turned back.”

Hammond said the department was worried about exams not being written.

“This is a critical time for our learners, especially for our matrics, who are currently writing. These exams will have to be rescheduled. It is therefore extremely disheartening and we ask that our learners’ education opportunities not be affected.”

Four trucks were hired by Asla to take away the shack building material.

Police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said 13 people had been arrested in the incident.

“Early this morning a group of people was protesting after their shacks were demolished; the community members wanted to occupy privately owned land. Police took action to disperse the crowd.

“A total of 13 people aged between 20 and 35 were arrested, 12 men and a female. Once they are charged, they will appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court.

“Currently, the situation is calm and police will remain in the area monitoring the situation.”

Madolo said the land occupiers had no one to stand up for them.

“We are like orphans. We have tried all the legal routes to be allowed to build on this land,” he said. “We have a municipality that makes promises but never delivers. We are not being unruly and we apologise to all those affected but we will fight till the last drop for this land.” DM

Velani Ludidi for GROUNDUP