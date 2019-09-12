Video

Street Talk: The Army is in Our Hood!

By Street Talk 12 September 2019

Hanover Park is a community filled with gangsterism and violence. However, even with police and military presence, it’s still not enough to keep the streets safe. The residents of Hanover Park express what life really is like living between police corruption and constant shootings.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

