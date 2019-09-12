COOK

Chef Cola’s signature vegan sadza nuggets

By Wanda Hennig 12 September 2019

Chef Cola’s signature vegan sadza nuggets. Photo: supplied

‘Here I have taken a traditional Shona dish and modernised it. Still leaving the flavour and nutritional value. Think of it as new-school pap and relish.’ – Chef Cola

mealie meal

bunch of rape

bunch of spring onions

1 onion, diced

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2 tsp sugar

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

salt & black pepper to taste

oil for frying

Start by making the sadza – bring water to the boil and add your desired quantity of mealie meal gradually until desired consistency. Stir occasionally until cooked.

Remove from the pot and spread out onto a baking sheet to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, for the sauce, caramelise a diced onion, add the tomatoes, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook for 30-40 minutes. Add water if it gets too reduced.

For the filling of the nugget, wilt the chopped bunch of rape and some of the spring onion in a pan with a little oil. Season to taste. Set aside.

Once the sadza has cooled enough to handle, form into disks, add a spoonful of the greens, and shape into a ball.

In a deep frying pan add enough oil to cover and heat until shimmering.

Fry off the nuggets until golden brown and crispy all over – remove and place on kitchen towel to drain extra oil.

Before serving, blend the sauce until smooth.

To plate, add a ladleful of sauce into a bowl and top with three nuggets and garnish with sliced spring onion. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Crime Stats 2018/2019

Murder, sexual offences on the increase as grim statistics mount up

By Greg Nicolson and Karabo Mafolo

SCORPIO

Fired for misconduct, rehired by Presidential Minute: The curious case of Land Affairs DG Mdu Shabane

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Treating obviously false claims against judges and the NDPP as if they are credible is unethical and dangerous

Pierre De Vos
9 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

NFL Puts Up $3 Million to Find Out Who Can Build a Better Helmet

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

South Africa

Athletics-Semenya to receive gold medal from 2011 world championships

Reuters 5 hours ago

South Africa

20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK’s worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario’s ‘severe risks’- Labour Party

Reuters 16 hours ago

PARLIAMENT

The recommended summary dismissal of its secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, parliamentary processes and potential potholes
Marianne Merten 17 hours ago
6 mins

Teachers in Buffalo, US have access to almost completely free plastic surgery.

Sitting pretty: After some controversy, the return of the chair

OP-ED

A Malema prosecution could break the barrier between politics and the law

Ismail Lagardien
17 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Desirade 2015: A new red blend brought to you by Marianne Wines & Francois Pienaar

Marianne Wines
7 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business confidence is in (extremely) short supply

Tim Cohen
18 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

We don’t need a better version of a corrupt system

Mmusi Maimane
8 hours ago
5 mins