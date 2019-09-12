mealie meal
bunch of rape
bunch of spring onions
1 onion, diced
1 tin chopped tomatoes
2 tsp sugar
2-3 cloves of garlic, minced
salt & black pepper to taste
oil for frying
Start by making the sadza – bring water to the boil and add your desired quantity of mealie meal gradually until desired consistency. Stir occasionally until cooked.
Remove from the pot and spread out onto a baking sheet to cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, for the sauce, caramelise a diced onion, add the tomatoes, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook for 30-40 minutes. Add water if it gets too reduced.
For the filling of the nugget, wilt the chopped bunch of rape and some of the spring onion in a pan with a little oil. Season to taste. Set aside.
Once the sadza has cooled enough to handle, form into disks, add a spoonful of the greens, and shape into a ball.
In a deep frying pan add enough oil to cover and heat until shimmering.
Fry off the nuggets until golden brown and crispy all over – remove and place on kitchen towel to drain extra oil.
Before serving, blend the sauce until smooth.
To plate, add a ladleful of sauce into a bowl and top with three nuggets and garnish with sliced spring onion. DM
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Teachers in Buffalo, US have access to almost completely free plastic surgery.