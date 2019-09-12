Chef Cola’s signature vegan sadza nuggets. Photo: supplied

‘Here I have taken a traditional Shona dish and modernised it. Still leaving the flavour and nutritional value. Think of it as new-school pap and relish.’ – Chef Cola

mealie meal

bunch of rape

bunch of spring onions

1 onion, diced

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2 tsp sugar

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

salt & black pepper to taste

oil for frying

Start by making the sadza – bring water to the boil and add your desired quantity of mealie meal gradually until desired consistency. Stir occasionally until cooked.

Remove from the pot and spread out onto a baking sheet to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, for the sauce, caramelise a diced onion, add the tomatoes, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook for 30-40 minutes. Add water if it gets too reduced.

For the filling of the nugget, wilt the chopped bunch of rape and some of the spring onion in a pan with a little oil. Season to taste. Set aside.

Once the sadza has cooled enough to handle, form into disks, add a spoonful of the greens, and shape into a ball.

In a deep frying pan add enough oil to cover and heat until shimmering.

Fry off the nuggets until golden brown and crispy all over – remove and place on kitchen towel to drain extra oil.

Before serving, blend the sauce until smooth.

To plate, add a ladleful of sauce into a bowl and top with three nuggets and garnish with sliced spring onion. DM

