20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station

By News24 12 September 2019
Caption
A charred train carriage at Cape Town train station, 28 September 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Some 20 passengers have been treated for minor injuries after a train derailed at Bellville station on Thursday morning, according to Metrorail.

Three carriages of the Cape Town-bound train derailed at about 06:08 on the Kuils River side of the station, the commuter rail service operator said.

Two passenger trailers and a motor coach were affected.

“Recovery of the derailed carriages and assessment of infrastructure is expected to take several hours and service status updates will continue to be posted to all regional passenger information channels.”

The injured passengers had no visible injuries and were treated on the scene, Metrorail said in a statement.

Commuters on the affected train route were advised to find alternative transport as some lines were rerouted, suspended or experienced delays of up to an hour.

Recovery efforts were under way.

