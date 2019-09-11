South Africa

‘Still a massive hill to climb’ – Winde’s reasons for wanting army stay extended by 6 months

By News24 11 September 2019
Caption
Members of the South African National Defence Force at the Mitchell’s Plain Base Camp. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the base camp on 12 August 2019 to receive a report on the deployment of troops in the area. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants the army to be deployed to the Cape Flats for at least six more months as crime remains high and areas have not yet been stabilised, he said on Wednesday.

However, his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was on condition that certain undertakings were met.

“We are being told that the SANDF (SA National Defence Force) has played a key role in Operation Lockdown so far, particularly in providing support to the SAPS (SA Police Service) and other law enforcement operations. However, we have seen very little in the way of a decrease in violent crime,” he said.

Winde said there was no doubt that the police did not have enough resources to fight the battle alone.

“There is still a massive hill to climb and no reasonable person would be satisfied that the levels of violence in the Western Cape, and particularly those in affected areas, have now been stabilised.”

‘Proper assessment’

The deployment, News24 reported, commenced on July 18 and runs until Monday, September 16, at a cost of R23m.

On Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed she had received Winde’s request and that a determination would be made once a “proper assessment of the situation” had taken place.

“Now, I’m sure you know this but we don’t just take that decision because somebody is calling on us to extend or even calling on us to deploy. There has to be a proper assessment of the situation which will then make a determination whether we extend or we don’t extend,” she said during a media briefing in Parliament.

Winde told Ramaphosa that he would like the provincial government to be more involved should his request be granted.

He envisaged a co-ordinated response from local, provincial and national government, using a “blended strategy” of law enforcement, community initiatives and social service interventions to targeted groups.

To co-ordinate all stakeholders – such as the army, provincial government, City of Cape Town, SAPS and National Prosecuting Authority – Winde undertook to convene and chair a “safety cabinet” where a joint plan of action would be developed.

“When the deployment was first made, the Western Cape government was not consulted on how it would be carried out. This is unfortunate as there was very little co-ordinated planning prior to the event, and no clear terms of reference were discussed with us,” he said.

He said there should be measures to track the impact the deployment was having.

Without having access to stats, Winde said it was not clear whether the army intervention had been successful.

“We are still seeing unacceptably high levels of murder, attempted murder and other violent crime which need to be urgently addressed.”

Winde wanted access to: the number of serious crimes committed during the operation, the operations conducted, the number and nature of targeted arrests, the number of firearms and ammunition confiscated, the number of “high flyers” arrested, progress on arrests and prosecutions, and information on what approach was being used.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DECLASSIFIED

How the UK Security Services neutralised the country’s leading liberal newspaper

By Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis

Insecure in Comfort

VBS Bank liquidators want Nkandla homestead if Zuma fails to repay loan

Bheki C. Simelane
6 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

SA’s Robbin’ Hood

Zapiro
25 mins ago

South Africa

‘Still a massive hill to climb’ – Winde’s reasons for wanting army stay extended by 6 months

News24 55 mins ago

Africa

South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament is Unlawful, Scottish Court Rules

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage

Reuters 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The ego has landed: Hlaudi Motsoeneng, King of the Capturers, lands at Zondo
Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
7 mins

The Puma, Cougar and Mountain Lion are all the same animal.

OPINIONISTA

Confidence key to spreading green shoots emerging in fixed investment

Nazmeera Moola 9 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Putting deniers on ice: Inside the mind of a climate geek – Part Two

Tiara Walters
10 SEP
9 mins

Maverick Citizen: Global Strike Countdown

The climate crisis is everybody’s business

Mark Heywood
10 SEP
5 mins

GroundUp

Oil spill – Willowton agrees to community demands

Fred Kockott
1 hour ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

When the state fails, vigilantism steps in – and that includes digital outing

Khadija Bawa
15 hours ago
5 mins