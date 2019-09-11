Africa

South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

By Reuters 11 September 2019
Caption
With Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (C) between them, the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir (R) and the rebel leader Riek Machar (L) shake hands after their meeting in Kampala, Uganda, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

JUBA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The two men signed a pact a year ago to end a civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced a third of the population and wrecked the economy. Machar made a rare visit to Juba this week to meet Kiir.

“The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish transitional government by 12th November,” Michael Makuei Lueth, the information minister, told reporters.

The roll-out of last year’s accord, which called for a unity government, has been delayed because the government says it does not have enough money to fund disarmament and the integration of all the armed factions. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DECLASSIFIED

How the UK Security Services neutralised the country’s leading liberal newspaper

By Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis

Insecure in Comfort

VBS Bank liquidators want Nkandla homestead if Zuma fails to repay loan

Bheki C. Simelane
6 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

SA’s Robbin’ Hood

Zapiro
25 mins ago

South Africa

‘Still a massive hill to climb’ – Winde’s reasons for wanting army stay extended by 6 months

News24 56 mins ago

Africa

South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament is Unlawful, Scottish Court Rules

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage

Reuters 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The ego has landed: Hlaudi Motsoeneng, King of the Capturers, lands at Zondo
Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
7 mins

The Puma, Cougar and Mountain Lion are all the same animal.

OPINIONISTA

Confidence key to spreading green shoots emerging in fixed investment

Nazmeera Moola 9 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Putting deniers on ice: Inside the mind of a climate geek – Part Two

Tiara Walters
10 SEP
9 mins

Maverick Citizen: Global Strike Countdown

The climate crisis is everybody’s business

Mark Heywood
10 SEP
5 mins

GroundUp

Oil spill – Willowton agrees to community demands

Fred Kockott
1 hour ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

When the state fails, vigilantism steps in – and that includes digital outing

Khadija Bawa
15 hours ago
5 mins