Business Maverick

South Korea’s Unemployment Rate the Lowest Since 2013

By Bloomberg 11 September 2019

South Korea’s unemployment rate plummeted to the lowest level in nearly six years in August, a rare positive sign for an economy facing headwinds from weak global demand.

The Asian country’s jobless rate fell to 3.1%, the lowest since November 2013, while the number of employed rose by 452,000 from a year earlier, the biggest increase since March 2017, data from the statistics office showed Wednesday.
South Korea’s export-driven economy is suffering from global trade tensions and prolonged weakness in tech demand, which are hitting capital investment and hiring, particularly in manufacturing. To aid economic growth and job creation, the government has offered a supplementary budget for this year and proposed record spending in 2020.

“The data for August last year was bad, but even taking in the base effect, the job figures are a surprise,” said Park Chong-hoon, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Seoul. “The loss in manufacturing jobs eased, making me question if this is a sign of the economy bottoming out. We’ll have to see forthcoming data.”

Job Growth Surges

Finance Minister Hong Nam-Ki said in a government meeting Wednesday that the August jobs data is “very encouraging and meaningful,” and that the government would put in “all policy efforts” to extend the improvement.

Still, the jobs data for August mask continued weakness in broad hiring. Those aged 60 and above accounted for 391,000 new jobs, while employment declined among the 40-49 age group. The elderly have benefited most from government efforts to create jobs.

Manufacturers shed 24,000 jobs in August, extending more than a year-long decline in employment, although the pace of decline slowed from previous months. The retail and wholesale sector lost 53,000 jobs, while the social services sector added 174,000 jobs.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s Mining Industry sees taxing carbon conundrum

By Ed Stoddard

BUSNESS MAVERICK

Naspers is not running away from South Africa

Sasha Planting
4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Industry master plan: Not a chicken in every pot, but a lot more pots

Ruan Jooste
10 SEP
5 mins

Newsdeck

Apple unveils $4.99/month streaming TV service, new iPhones

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bolton’s departure shows failure of U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran -Rouhani adviser

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

No more burgers and coke? Climate fears hit meat, drink sales

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kremlin says reported U.S. spy in Russian president’s office was fired years ago

Reuters 15 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Business Maverick op-ed: Should we worry about income gaps within or between countries?
Dani Rodrik 4 hours ago
4 mins

Wine is not always strictly vegetarian. Various animal products are often used to filter out organic particles.

BUSNESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Business Maverick op-ed: Argentina commits the ‘original sin’ – again

Mohamed A El-Erian 5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another Moody’s reprieve likely for a troubled South African economy

Ray Mahlaka
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Feathers fly in poultry tariff standoff

Ruan Jooste
27 AUG
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday: Rico

Rico
10 SEP
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Industrialise or die, say vehicle manufacturers

Sasha Planting
09 SEP
5 mins