Newsdeck

Nigerian tribunal rejects bid to overturn Buhari’s election

By Reuters 11 September 2019
Caption
Photo: President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

ABUJA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A Nigerian election tribunal on Wednesday rejected a bid by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of the February presidential election.

By Camillus Eboh

The widely expected defeat for opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar means there is no further challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection. The 76-year-old former military ruler first took office as an elected leader in 2015.

The tribunal rejected all three of Atiku’s claims: that the election was marred by irregularities, that he received more votes than Buhari and that the president did not have a secondary school certificate, a basic requirement to contest the election.

“This petition is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba said in announcing the ruling. All five judges who presided over the tribunal rejected Atiku’s claims.

Every election result has been contested unsuccessfully since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, with the exception of the 2015 poll in which Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to Buhari.

Buhari took 56% of the vote against 41% for Atiku, the electoral commission said in February, but on a turnout of just 35.6% compared with 44% in 2015.

Atiku rejected the result hours after Buhari was declared the victor and said he would mount a legal challenge.

“It is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly,” said Buhari in a statement on Wednesday following the tribunal’s ruling.

The presidential election had run into problems with smart-card readers used to authenticate voters’ fingerprints, which delayed voting in some areas.

International observers did not dispute Buhari’s victory but said the conduct of the election was widely flawed.

In its assessment, the European Union observer mission said Nigeria’s elections needed serious reform after being marred by violence, systemic failings and low turnout. It referred to both the presidential election and nationwide voting a few weeks later to elect powerful state governors. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh, additional reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chris Reese, Giles Elgood and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DECLASSIFIED

How the UK Security Services neutralised the country’s leading liberal newspaper

By Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis

IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY

MeerKAT spots massive bubbles in Milky Way

Elsabé Brits
2 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

SA’s Robbin’ Hood

Zapiro
6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Administration Plans to Order Vaping Flavors Off Market

Bloomberg 16 mins ago

South Africa

‘Still a massive hill to climb’ – Winde’s reasons for wanting army stay extended by 6 months

News24 7 hours ago

Africa

South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament is Unlawful, Scottish Court Rules

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Insecure in Comfort

VBS Bank liquidators want Nkandla homestead if Zuma fails to repay loan
Bheki C. Simelane 6 hours ago
3 mins

The Puma, Cougar and Mountain Lion are all the same animal.

ANALYSIS

The ego has landed: Hlaudi Motsoeneng, King of the Capturers, lands at Zondo

Marianne Thamm 19 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Confidence key to spreading green shoots emerging in fixed investment

Nazmeera Moola
15 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Putting deniers on ice: Inside the mind of a climate geek – Part Two

Tiara Walters
10 SEP
9 mins

Maverick Citizen: Global Strike Countdown

The climate crisis is everybody’s business

Mark Heywood
10 SEP
5 mins

GroundUp

Oil spill – Willowton agrees to community demands

Fred Kockott
7 hours ago
3 mins