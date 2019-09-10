Newsdeck

Kremlin says reported U.S. spy in Russian president’s office was fired years ago

By Reuters 10 September 2019

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday played down U.S. media reports of a CIA spy inside Russia's presidential administration, calling them "pulp fiction", but said a low-level official who Russian media suggested was the agent had worked there before being fired.

CNN reported on Monday that the United States had successfully extracted one of its highest-level covert sources inside Russia in 2017. The New York Times later said the informant had sent secrets to Washington for decades.

A source familiar with U.S. monitoring of Russian activities confirmed to Reuters that such a CIA informant inside the Russian government did exist and that the informant had been extracted and brought to the United States.

The source indicated that U.S. officials were seriously concerned that Kremlin officials had made public what they claimed was the individual’s name.

Russian daily newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday the official may have been a man called Oleg Smolenkov, who is reported to have disappeared with his wife and three children while on holiday in Montenegro in 2017 and is now reported to be living in the United States.

Kommersant published a picture of a house in Virginia which it said had been bought by a man called Smolenkov in 2018.

Asked about the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Smolenkov had really worked in the Russian presidential administration but had been fired in 2016/17.

‘PULP FICTION’

“It is true that Smolenkov worked in the presidential administration, but he was fired several years ago. His job was not at a senior official level,” he said.

Smolenkov did not have direct access to President Vladimir Putin, Peskov added, declining with a laugh to confirm whether he had been a U.S. agent or not.

“I can’t confirm that … I don’t know whether he was an agent. I can only confirm that there was such a person in the presidential administration, who was later sacked.

“All this U.S. media speculation about who urgently extracted who and saved who from who and so on – this is more the genre of pulp fiction, crime reading, so let’s leave it up to them,” said Peskov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said separately on Tuesday he had never heard of Smolenkov.

“I have never seen this man, have never met him, and have never monitored his career or movements,” Lavrov said.

CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. decision to extract its informant had occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which U.S. President Donald Trump had discussed highly classified intelligence with Lavrov.

Lavrov said on Tuesday that nobody had divulged any secrets to him at the meeting with Trump.

A U.S. government source also insisted that Trump did not disclose secrets, such as the informant’s existence or identity, at any meeting with Russian officials. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn in Moscow and Mark Hosenball in London; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

EDITORIAL

Your move, South Africa

By Daily Maverick

AMABHUNGANE

‘Global terrorist’ Dawood Ibrahim’s lasting grip on South Africa

Caryn Dolley for amaBhungane
16 hours ago
9 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday: Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
1 min

Newsdeck

No more burgers and coke? Climate fears hit meat, drink sales

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kremlin says reported U.S. spy in Russian president’s office was fired years ago

Reuters 3 hours ago

South Africa

City Power ‘cautiously’ resumes operations following violent protests

News24 3 hours ago

South Africa

South Africa’s Malema Presents Himself to Police Over Gun Probe

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Putting deniers on ice: Inside the mind of a climate geek – Part Two
Tiara Walters 16 hours ago
9 mins

Wine is not always strictly vegetarian. Various animal products are often used to filter out organic particles.

Maverick Citizen: Global Strike Countdown

The climate crisis is everybody’s business

Mark Heywood 16 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Julius Malema and the looted VBS funds: The devil’s in the detail

Stephen Grootes
16 hours ago
5 mins

Global Strike Countdown

Change climate change and give us, the youth, a future

Danai Pachedu
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

When food fights become a smokescreen for unfair trade barriers

Ivo Vegter
2 hours ago
6 mins

Our Burning Planet OP-ED

There’s more to the plastic pollution crisis than just carrier bags

Nonhlanhla Kalebaila
17 hours ago
4 mins