Bolton’s departure shows failure of U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran -Rouhani adviser

By Reuters 10 September 2019
Caption
epaselect National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks at a Federalist Society luncheon in Washington, DC, USA, 10 September 2018. Bolton is announcing the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization's mission in Washington. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of his national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday pointed to the failure of Washington's "maximum pressure strategy" against Iran.

“The marginalisation and subsequent elimination of Bolton is not an accident but a decisive sign of the failure of the U.S. maximum pressure strategy in the face of the constructive resistance of Iran,” Hesameddin Ashena tweeted.

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, said last week more sanctions against Iran were coming and the United States was committed to its campaign of “maximum pressure”.

“John Bolton had promised months ago that Iran would last for another three months. We are still standing and he is gone,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Twitter.

“With the expulsion of the biggest proponent of war and economic terrorism, the White House will face fewer obstacles in understanding Iran’s realities,” Rabiei added.

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on a “wide range of terrorists and their supporters,” including the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Grant McCool)

