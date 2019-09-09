A technical recession in Germany is becoming “more likely,” after gross domestic production fell by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, the group said. The BDI manager has been urging the government to change its’ fiscal policy to kick start growth.
A technical recession in Germany is becoming “more likely,” after gross domestic production fell by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, the group said. The BDI manager has been urging the government to change its’ fiscal policy to kick start growth.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black