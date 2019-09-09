Business Maverick

German Growth Will Fall to Zero If No-Deal Brexit Happens: BDI

By Bloomberg 9 September 2019
Caption
An employee inspects steel coils on the cold rolling line at the Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein GmbH steel packaging factory in Andernach, Germany, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Thyssenkrupp AG, which employs 60,000 people in Germany, is one of the world's largest steel producers. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) expects Germany’s economy to grow by 0.5% this year, half a percentage point lower than the industry group’s forecast in June.

And if Britain leaves the European Union at the end of October without a deal, Germany’s growth will fall to zero, the group said in its’ third quarter report published Sunday.“Germany’s economy will continue to lose steam until the end of the year,” BDI’s Director General Joachim Lang said in a statement. “Economic uncertainty remains high, because of global trade tensions and the U.K.’s exit from the EU.”

A technical recession in Germany is becoming “more likely,” after gross domestic production fell by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, the group said. The BDI manager has been urging the government to change its’ fiscal policy to kick start growth.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA vs Nigeria: Free trade agreement at risk

By Sasha Planting

Business Maverick

Blunders Episode 155: with Paul Theron

Paul Theron
3 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Race and the race to stabilise Eskom

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. hopes for North Korea talks in days, weeks -Pompeo

Reuters 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hurricane Dorian skirts U.S. coast, soaking the Carolinas

Reuters 06 SEP

South Africa

Kidnapped South African mine worker freed in eastern Congo

Reuters 06 SEP

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sibanye-Stillwater defeats mining communities challenging R5.4bn Lonmin merger
Ray Mahlaka 8 hours ago
3 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New dispute on whether Peter Moyo can return to Old Mutual after his latest court victory

Ray Mahlaka 9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

A lopsided dance at the World Economic Forum

Peter Attard Montalto
8 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Monday, September 9: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

German Growth Will Fall to Zero If No-Deal Brexit Happens: BDI

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

World’s Worst Bad-Loan Mess Set to Worsen on India’s Cash Crunch

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
2 mins