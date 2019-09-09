South Africa

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty

By john 9 September 2019

he 22 year-old Dros rape accused, who can now be identified as Nicholas Ninow, has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.

Ninow’s trial started in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday and he was asked to plead to the charges of rape, assault, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

In court it emerged that Ninow pleaded guilty to rape. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, defeating the ends of justice but not to assault. The kidnapping charge was withdrawn by the state.

According to the State, Ninow was at the Dros restaurant when he followed the seven-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her. A video taken on the restaurant premises, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

A substance found on Ninow at the time of his arrest also tested positive for CAT, the State alleges.

Before the trial, he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, which previously ordered that he should undergo observation at a psychiatric institution.

In February this year, Ninow was found fit to stand trial after spending a month in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital under extensive evaluation.

Ninow was evaluated by a team of four experts, including psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist, in line with a court order made in 2018. The evaluation determined the mental capacity of the accused and whether he could be held accountable.

This is a developing story.

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

VBS Theft, Money Laundering & Life’s Little Luxuries: Julius Malema’s time of spending dangerously

By Pauli Van Wyk

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The VBS aftermath: ‘If we speak, they will kill us’

Nomatter Ndebele
16 hours ago
6 mins

THE COST OF LIFE’S LITTLE LUXURIES

Eight Key Takeaways from ‘Julius Malema’s Time of Spending Dangerously’ story

Pauli Van Wyk
16 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

South Africa Main Opposition to Cut Jobs Amid Funding Squeeze

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

South Africa

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty

john 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Saudi Arabia wants to enrich uranium for nuclear power – minister

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

Reuters 13 hours ago

Battleground Jozi

Mob attacks quiet for now – but residents fear violence at nightfall
Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane 3 hours ago
3 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

GAVIN WATSON’S ‘CALLING’

Bosasa boss had a ‘Messiah complex’ and claimed he was ‘sent by God’ to guide his staff

Jacques Pauw 16 hours ago
6 mins

Adelaine Hain (1927 – 2o19)

Struggle hero and voice of anti-apartheid rebellion dies aged 92

Daily Maverick
5 hours ago
8 mins

Our Burning Planet

Stealing the Crust III: Universal lessons from a local mining fraud

Kevin Bloom
08 SEP
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Race and the race to stabilise Eskom

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
13 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

Men hold a silent protest against gender-based violence

Karabo Mafolo
3 hours ago
2 mins