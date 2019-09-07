Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 07 September 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 7 September 2019
Two women look at Lightness of Being by Chris Levine during a preview of the Chris Levine: Be Light sale at Sotheby's on September 5, 2019 in London, England. Exhibitions are now open to the public ahead of next weeks Made in Britain, Chris Levine: Be Light and Banksy/Online auctions. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Sotheby's)

This week , Fashion Week opened in New York city, launching a month long of fashion shows in the Northern hemisphere. In Italy, the 76th Venice International Film Festival is closing its doors after a week of red carpet and movie screenings. And in the Netherlands, it is the National Fruit Picking Days, with 35 fruit growers and where visitors can pick their own fruits.

A picture taken with a drone shows people picking fruits during the National Fruit Picking Days, in the orchard with Elstar apple trees from fruit grower Bert den Haan, in Kerk Avezaath, the Netherlands, 06 September 2019. More than 35 fruit growers open their doors during the National Fruit Picking Days, where visitors can pick their own fruits. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL
Dancers perform as a human sculpture during the opening event of the international PLACCC Festival at the Ferenciek tere metro station in Budapest, Hungary, 03 September 2019. Performers often use urban spaces or unusual venues to interpret the relationship between bodies and objects during the art festival. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak
Models pose at All Things Mochi Presentation during September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the the runway for Vfiles during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Barclays Centre on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Teachers and students of the Oroshaza Liszt Ferenc School of Art play music with wind instruments in the basket of a hot air balloon during the second hot air balloon fiesta near Oroshaza, south-eastern Hungary, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Tibor Rosta
Marco Belinelli (front) of Italy in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 group J second round match between Spain and Italy in Wuhan, China, 06 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Roger Waters walks the red carpet ahead of the “Roger Waters Us + Them” screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 06, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene arrive with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to take part in the traditional Monaco picnic on September 6, 2019 in Monaco. (Photo by Eric Gaillard – Pool / Getty Images)
