Two women look at Lightness of Being by Chris Levine during a preview of the Chris Levine: Be Light sale at Sotheby's on September 5, 2019 in London, England. Exhibitions are now open to the public ahead of next weeks Made in Britain, Chris Levine: Be Light and Banksy/Online auctions. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Sotheby's)
Maverick Life
Last week in pictures – 07 September 2019
By Maverick Life Editors• 7 September 2019
Caption
This week , Fashion Week opened in New York city, launching a month long of fashion shows in the Northern hemisphere. In Italy, the 76th Venice International Film Festival is closing its doors after a week of red carpet and movie screenings. And in the Netherlands, it is the National Fruit Picking Days, with 35 fruit growers and where visitors can pick their own fruits.
