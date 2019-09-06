The African News Agency rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the once-proud South African Press Association. Now it is restructuring its editorial team, the bulk of its workforce. One wonders whether the phoenix will still fly.

Journalists and photographers at the African News Agency (ANA) a news and content syndication service, were informed about soon-to-be issued Section 189 retrenchment notices on Thursday night.

As many were encamped at the World Economic Forum or the #NoToWomenAbuse marches on the day, management delivered the news via email. The reason given was simply that an “editorial restructure” was necessary.

About 25 people are employed at ANA, which was launched in Cape Town in February 2015 by Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo and executive chairman of Independent Media.

The launch of ANA followed the liquidation of the South African Press Agency (Sapa), which was established by major South African newspapers in 1936 and was the country’s only independent national wire service.

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings acquired Sapa’s assets for an estimated R8-million, which included the brand name, news and pictures archives. The aim was to protect and safeguard the Sapa brand, considering the important role it played in South Africa’s media history, the chief executive of ANA, Chris Borain, said at the time .

And so ANA started out life with 26 staff and plans to operate off a lean budget. According to the company’s website, it has forged alliances with trusted news partners across the continent and the world.

“Together we cover the globe and our own ANA Correspondents provide first-hand accounts of breaking news.”

ANA was injected into Sagarmatha Technologies by Sekunjalo. Another vehicle belonging to the Survé family trust held a small stake in it. In addition, the China Africa Fund acquired 5% of the company for R357-million in 2015, according to this a maBhungane article . This valued the agency at an eye-watering R7.14-billion.

In 2015, ANA’s sales reached R8.3-million, with operating losses of R22.5-million.

In 2016, sales reached R13.9-million but operating losses rose to R27.1-million; in 2018 sales quadrupled to R60.9-million with operating losses easing slightly to R19.9-million, according to Sagarmatha’s annual financial statements (AFS).

The business has assets worth R277.9-million and liabilities of R9-million according to the latest AFS.

But ANA is more than a noble business whose goal is to tell the untold stories of the African continent. Its valuation supported that of Sagarmatha Technologies.

More than that, in a series of transactions referred to in the same amaBhungane article, Survé appears to have used the acquisition of, and investment into ANA as a vehicle from which to acquire a greater shareholding in Sagarmatha – almost for nothing.

At the conclusion of the transactions, which involved the Survé family trust, ANA and Sagarmatha, ANA was revalued at a still high R2.7-billion. In the process, Survé landed up with 95.9% of Sagarmatha, which he achieved seemingly in exchange for 20% of ANA.

Survé did not respond to requests for comment. One staffer, who did not want to be named, confirmed that Section 189 notices had been issued on a “wholesale” basis and seemed to be motivated by “spite”. The individual could not confirm whether ANA would remain as a going concern. BM

