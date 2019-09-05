VIDEO

Street Talk: Becoming a man

By Street Talk 5 September 2019

A still from the latest Street Talk video. Photo: Supplied

With differences in cultures, what does the world of dating look like in terms of circumcision? Should circumcision be the definition of ‘manhood’? These women discuss the reality of what it means to ‘become a man’ despite the manner of his foreskin.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series, Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

