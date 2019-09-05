One voice at the Cape Town protest: “No more, no f**king more!”
By Anso Thom• 5 September 2019
Peaceful cop. A policeman holds a poster and flower at the protest march against femicide and Gender Based Violence on 5 September 2019 outside Parliament in Cape Town. Parliament's gate is in the background. Photo: Anso Thom
5 September 2019. 10am. Parliament, Cape Town. The day a crowd, that swelled to tens of thousands, gathered for one of Cape Town’s largest protests in recent history. A collection of angry, confrontational, “gatvol”, demanding messages on posters and shouted towards the stage and heavens added colour and voice. Men took a quieter backseat as young and old women of all hues gathered for the protest march against femicide and gender-based violence. The brutal murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, whose body was found at the weekend, has sparked an outpouring of anger and grief, but it has also sparked a “no more, no fucking more” and “enough is enough” outcry. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crowd at the end of the protest. The Cape Town protest is one of several that have already taken place with a big gathering planned in Johannesburg next week.
