Contemporary, Convenient and Luxury

By Tsogo Sun 5 September 2019

The award-winning InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers hotel offers visitors a luxurious and enjoyable stay in the city’s upmarket northern suburbs.

This 5-star Sandton hotel offers 231 stylish, elegantly appointed, luxury rooms, a full range of services and amenities and a friendly concierge who can refer visitors to authentic and captivating local attractions in what is possibly Africa’s most energetic and stylish city.

Penthouse Suite Lounge
InterConti Sandton room

The adjacent Sandton City multilevel shopping mall, accessible via a convenient skywalk, provides the perfect opportunity to visit a range of chic boutiques, department stores and eateries.

The Atrium restaurant, the Sandton Sun Spa, the hotel’s sparkling pool, and well-equipped fitness centre offer ample opportunity for leisure, while an onsite boardroom and the adjacent Sandton Convention Centre, ensure that the requirements of business visitors are met.

The luxury InterContinental Sandton Towers hotel offers business and leisure travellers a contemporary, convenient and luxurious stay in Johannesburg.

Atrium Restaurant
Bar
Club Floor

 

Sunset at the pool
Penthouse Suite Dining

 

About Tsogo Sun Hotels

Tsogo Sun Hotels is Africa’s leading hospitality company, offering unparalleled variety, footprint and scale through its diverse portfolio of over 100 hotels in South Africa, Africa, the Seychelles and the Middle East, exceptional variety of restaurants and bars, and over 250 conference and banqueting facilities, including the renowned Sandton Convention Centre.

Established in 1969, Tsogo Sun Hotels celebrates its 50th birthday in 2019, combining an established heritage with a professional and energised approach.

For more information, go to tsogosun.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TsogoSun or like us on Facebook /TsogoSun.

 

 

