Newsdeck

Andreescu battles back to see off Mertens in New York

By Reuters 5 September 2019

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu came from behind to overpower Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

By Rory Carroll

After a flawless first set from Mertens the tide turned in Andreescu’s direction in the second when she fired a cross-court forehand winner to break the Belgian at love and take a 4-2 lead.

She fired another winner, her 40th, up the line to seal the win under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I need someone to pinch me right now, is this real life?” she said in an on-court interview.

“I just told myself to stay calm and stick to the tactics,” she said when asked what she told herself after falling behind.

Andreescu will next face fellow first-time semi-finalist Swiss Belinda Bencic.

The quarter-final offered a fascinating contrast in styles between the explosive power of the Canadian teenager and the steady counterpunching of the 23-year-old Mertens.

But once the 15th-seeded Andreescu found the range with her punishing groundstrokes, she was able to wear down the 25th-seed and pile up the winners.

The victory continues a strong-run for the 19-year-old, who clinched titles at Indian Wells in March and last month’s Canadian Open.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

EFF violence up – but popularity ratings way down

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

Women protest against rape and femicide – SAPS arrest marchers, use stun grenades and turn water cannon on crowd

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Eskom works to increase reserve margin to thwart load shedding

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Sharpie-gate? Trump shows apparently altered hurricane map

Reuters 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Irked Emirates Boss Tells Airbus, Boeing to Raise Their Game

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Calls for Snap Election After Another Brexit Defeat

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Business Maverick

South African Protests Spread to Cape Town Over Murders of Women

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

ANALYSIS

EFF – make like Trump, divide, insult, accuse, attack, threaten, deceive, deny
Marianne Thamm 4 hours ago
5 mins

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

OP-ED

Why microeconomic policies cannot work if macroeconomic policies are wrong

Mark Swilling and Gael Giraud 4 hours ago
9 mins

BATTLEFIELD GAUTENG

Looting continues across Gauteng, with scores arrested

Aisha Abdool Karim, Bheki Simelane and Chanel Retief
5 hours ago
2 mins

BHEKISISA

[PODCAST] Could an implant the size of a match stick save teenagers from HIV?

Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
4 hours ago
1 min

AFRICA HITS BACK

Anger at xenophobic attacks spreads across Africa as SA-owned firms are targeted

Peter Fabricius
5 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Hlaudi Motsoenengtried to bar coverage of EFF ahead of 2014 elections

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
6 mins