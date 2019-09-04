Former Chilean President Ricardo Lagos participates in the XV International Investment Seminar of Moneda Asset Management entitled 'Politics and Society: Winds of Change' in Santiago, Chile, 03 August 2017. EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ

On Tuesday, 3 September 2019, The Elders were in Parliament to discuss the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and the lessons South Africa can learn from other countries.

Former president of Chile, Ricardo Lagos, told Parliament that when it comes to public policy “we need to think from the view of the person seeking healthcare.

“[We need to think about] how many people have access to healthcare, how many diseases can’t be cured because people live far from hospitals,” said Lagos.

During his presidency of Chile the AUGE health programme was introduced “which was based on three guarantees”: quality healthcare, shorter waiting time after diagnosis and affordable healthcare.

“Public policy is about looking at the demands of society,” said Lagos.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill aims to give all South Africans access to quality healthcare regardless of their income.

“Our situation [in South Africa] is different and difficult. Because of [the high levels of] unemployment our tax base is getting smaller and smaller,” said FF+MP Philippus van Staden.

DA MP Evelyn Wilson echoed Van Staden’s sentiments; “We need to compare apples with apples. Chile has a 6% unemployment rate. In South Africa, we have to rely on the minority for tax. The Department of Health is sick and has been sick for a long time; there are medical malpractice claims, underfunding – how do we address this?”

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa was concerned about corruption and lack of accountability.

“Public servants at the helm of the delivery of these services steal and there aren’t any efficient mechanisms to hold them accountable. The people who pay for this are women and children, particularly black women and children,” said Chirwa.

The former prime minister of Norway and director-general of the World Health Organisation, Gro Harlem Brundtland, said “corruption can’t be a reason not to make NHI work, it’s for everyone to overcome by using the legal system and other accountability mechanisms. Many countries were very poor when they implemented universal healthcare, it’s not a reason not to do it.”

The Elders are a group of former leaders and was founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007. Their work is focused on peace and human rights.

“We’re not in a 100-metre sprint, we are on a journey and it has to start somewhere,” said the chairperson of the committee, Sibongiseni Dhlomo. DM

