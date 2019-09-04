South Africa

Lions to wear blue, not red, in Currie Cup final

By News24 4 September 2019

Cape Town - The Golden Lions will wear blue jerseys, and not their familiar red and white, in Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

That was confirmed by the union on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the Lions confirmed that they will be wearing their royal blue strips to commemorate 130 years of domestic rugby.

“It might sound strange but a blue jersey is not that foreign to the men from Johannesburg. Originally, Transvaal wore dark blue and white jerseys, blue shorts and blue-and-white socks. It is not exactly clear when the colour change occurred to the now familiar red and white. However, it is believed that beating a touring British Isles team in 1903 may have been the defining moment to switch to red and white, with black and gold added subsequently,” the statement read.

“When the union celebrated it’s 125 years in 2014 a commemorative blue jersey also saw the light.

“The Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU), formerly known as the Transvaal Rugby Union, changed to the Lions in 1993, then to the Gauteng Lions in 1997, before being re-branded the Golden Lions in 1998. More recently the name again changed, this time to Lions Rugby Company, which manages the professional side of the game while GLRU name is still used for Amateur Rugby.

“The Currie Cup is steeped in history and tradition and dates back to 1889 and as such is one of the oldest rugby competitions in the world. The tournament has always been regarded as the cornerstone of South Africa’s rugby heritage, and the coveted gold trophy remains the most prestigious prize in South African domestic rugby.

“The competition had its humble beginnings as an inter-town competition in 1884, but when the South African Rugby Board was founded in 1889 it decided to organise a national competition that would involve representative teams from all the major unions. The participating unions were Western Province, Griqualand West, Transvaal and Eastern Province. The first tournament was held in Kimberley and was won by Western Province. As prize they received a silver cup donated by the South African Rugby Board, now displayed at the SA Rugby Museum in Cape Town.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00 .

– Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Sport24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Newsflash

Make South Africa safe, end the war on women – Ramaphosa

By Marianne Merten

Battlefield Jozi

Migrants’ forum claims police were warned of impending xenophobic attacks

Ferial Haffajee and Chanel Retief
17 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Same as it ever was

Zapiro
10 hours ago

Business Maverick

South African Protests Spread to Cape Town Over Murders of Women

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong’s Leader Scraps Extradition Bill That Sparked Historic Unrest

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

MTN and Shoprite Among Firms in Nigeria Facing Xenophobia Backlash

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Serena sweeps into semis, chalks up 100th US Open win

Reuters 13 hours ago

Battlefield Jozi

‘They’re not doing this because they don’t want foreigners – they’re desperate, they’re hungry’
Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane 18 hours ago
5 mins

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

PUBLIC PROTECTOR INTERDICTS

And now this too: Ramaphosa and Gordhan come out swinging against EFF’s ConCourt bid

Ferial Haffajee 17 hours ago
2 mins

Scorpio - From our Archives

The Great Art Heist: ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in ‘stolen’ Pierneef painting debacle

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
22 OCT
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Today, I do not love my country

Judith February
19 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

President Ramaphosa, Gender-Based Violence and Xenophobia: Engage the Transformation Sector

Siya Khumalo
5 hours ago
4 mins

AFRICA RESPONDS

Nigeria’s Buhari despatches a Special Envoy to Ramaphosa to protest against xenophobic attacks

Peter Fabricius
18 hours ago
4 mins