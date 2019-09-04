Archive Photo: Gauteng premier David Makhura during an interview at his office on December 01, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Political party leaders have expressed their concerns and spoken out against the xenophobic violence that has hit Gauteng, but beyond the condemnation, plans to defuse the situation seemed in short supply.

Violence, arson and looting have swept across many parts of Gauteng since last week, with Johannesburg being the hardest hit. In the latest outbreak, violence has flared up across the city since Saturday night, mainly targeting cosmopolitan areas such as Turffontein, Mayfair, Fordsburg, Hillbrow and Malvern.

The EFF, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and DA leader Mmusi Maimane have condemned the widespread violence directed at foreign nationals.

Makhura, speaking after a visit to Alexandra on Tuesday 3 September, said the provincial government would not hesitate to call the president and minister of police for reinforcements, and warned people not to take matters into their own hands.

“Criminals have taken over [and are] looting; this must not happen,” he said.

“We know from time to time people raise concerns about these issues of foreign nationals and we say this issue can be dealt with without resort[ing] to xenophobic violence. We need to ensure that we address these issues from the point of view of law enforcement. The law enforcement agencies must do their work and arrest anyone violating our laws regardless of nationality.”

Makhura said he would meet stakeholders and Jeppe residents. He called for calm.

The EFF said it condemned the violence and looting.

It pointed fingers at the ANC government.

“A poor person can never be the reason why another person is poor. The economic conditions of poverty, hunger, and unemployment are caused by the capitalists and the ANC government. The poor ought to unite in demand of a better and more urgent resolution of [the] economic crisis facing the country and its mainly black communities.

“We call on the SAPS to take charge of the streets and decisively restore order. Most importantly, we call on South Africans to stop their violent intolerance of black foreign nationals.”

The DA’s Maimane came out in full support of Johannesburg’s mayor, Herman Mashaba, when questioned about Mashaba’s past xenophobic utterances.

“Our citizens are asking us some real questions. They are saying, ‘Where is home affairs when you go to Marabastad?’ Which is what Herman Mashaba raised as a question. Go to Marabastad and ask the question, why are people not being registered properly?

“I want every citizen and non-citizen to have the proper documentation. We’ve got to ensure that immigration is given the legal certainty that it can. That’s the point. Not that we should kick people out”.

Maimane was speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday in Illovo, Johannesburg. He was addressing the media after a meeting with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) alongside Gauteng DA leadership.

Maimane said African ambassadors should also abide by the principle of proper documentation.

“To make it about Mashaba would be a misnomer. What we should make it about, is to say: where is the immigration leadership in South Africa, in SADC?

“South Africans are not violent, neither, as the minister of Nigeria wants to claim, criminal. Our people are honest citizens, they actually want to live in a peaceful country. There are elements, of course, that have hijacked the situation and are looting and creating crime…there will be criminals anyway and they must be arrested.”

The violence and looting continued to flare up in many parts of the province, with Kempton Park, Tembisa, Germiston and Alexandra being the most recent places to experience unrest. DM

Lelethu Tonisi and Ayanda Mthethwa