Business Maverick

Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index drops sharply as economic headwinds gather

By Ed Stoddard 3 September 2019

The Absa PMI fell sharply in August, the latest sign that confidence is ebbing from the economy. The index effectively measures the expectations of purchasing managers, whose decisions to buy today are based on assumptions regarding the future performance of their businesses. As things stand, their assumptions are not great.

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined in August to 45.7 from 52.1 in July, a sharp decline into the red as any reading below 50 is seen as being in negative territory. Each of the five major components that comprise the index were below the neutral 50-point mark.

Respondents continued to be fairly downbeat about exports for a third straight month, while domestic demand likely also weighed on orders,” Absa said.

The decline was significant, but it came after an unexpected bounce from 46.2 points in June to 52.1 points in July. This was the first time since December 2018 that it had been above the neutral 50 point mark. Given the generally poor confidence levels in the economy, it was perhaps unrealistic to expect it to remain in positive territory. And there were also mounting concerns in August about the US/China trade war and the global economy.

A drop in the overall PMI was largely expected last month, but the magnitude thereof is somewhat surprising…The latest reading is indicative of a sector struggling with a weak domestic demand environment and growing concerns over the health of the global economy,” NKC African Economics said in a research note.

What is perhaps most worrying about the data is that it is a snapshot of sentiment in the third quarter. On Tuesday 3 September, StatsSA will release its gross domestic product (GDP) reading for the second quarter, which will tell us whether or not we have avoided a recession after the big 3.2% contraction in Q1.

The expectations are that a recession has been dodged, but that growth and confidence levels remain weak. This latest PMI reading suggests that confidence levels well into Q3 remained low, which is not a good sign overall for 2019. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

In the build-up to WEF, Mboweni is reticent on Treasury’s surprise economic recovery plan

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index drops sharply as economic headwinds gather

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Don’t blame economics, blame public policy

Ricardo Hausmann
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous’

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

South Africa

Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

British PM preparing to call election on eve of Brexit showdown with parliament?

Reuters 12 hours ago

Africa

Botswana to Hold Elections Next Month Amid Ruling Party Split

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sun International ups the stakes with more mergers and acquisitions
Sasha Planting 3 hours ago
3 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

ANALYSIS

Tito Mboweni’s economic plan landed like a political bomb – will it be defused?

Stephen Grootes 2 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Progressive Prosperity:Turbocharging employment creation is within easy reach, and tourism is a great example

Miriam Altman
01 SEP
7 mins

Business Maverick

Argentina Imposes Capital Controls as Reserves Drain Away

Bloomberg
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Musk’s China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade War

Bloomberg
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Emerging Markets Are Often Bad in August, But Rarely This Bad

Bloomberg
22 hours ago
4 mins