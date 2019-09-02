Newsdeck

Satellites Reveal Space for Quarter of European Power on Roofs

By Bloomberg 2 September 2019

Europeans can massively expand low-cost solar generation just by tapping the space over their heads.

That’s the conclusion of researchers who used satellite imagery, electricity prices and lending data to assess the untapped energy potential of Europe’s buildings. Rooftop area three times the size Luxembourg is available and could economically supply almost a quarter of the bloc’s power, according to a paper published in Elsevier’s October edition of Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews.

“Policies at country and regional level to exploit this potential can bring benefits for employment in the manufacturing, installation and operational sectors” while mobilizing people toward “achieving the EU’s transition to a low-carbon energy system,” wrote researchers led by Katalin Bodis of the European Commission’s Joint Research Center.

The overwhelming majority of Europeans support shifting to clean energy to halt climate change, but governments have struggled to find solutions. Germany, the bloc’s economic engine, expects to miss pledges it made to cut emissions despite record investments in solar and wind power.

Sluggish investment in upgrading power grids has created bottlenecks between regions that have deployed intermittent renewables and those that still rely on polluting fossil-fuel plants that run all the time.

The new research suggests that looking more closely at rooftop solar resources could help policy makers to plan more effectively, especially as an expected wave of electric vehicles enters the market and raises power demand.

“Rooftop systems can cover such an increased demand and if designed to produce electricity mainly for local consumption, side-effects such as grid congestion and dispatch cost will be avoided,” the researchers wrote.

There are about 7,935 square kilometers (3,064 square miles) of rooftops available in the bloc that could produce some 680,276 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year. The plunging cost of solar power, which has hit cost parity with traditional generation in many parts of the world, means electricity from rooftop panels could be economically priced, according to the report.

“The report could encourage governments to view support for rooftop solar as an easy political win, avoiding any tradeoffs between energy and land use and probably being popular with roof owners,” wrote BloombergNEF solar analyst Jenny Chase.

Until now, building owners have been wary of the high up-front capital costs of solar panels compared with the longer-term power returns measured over 25 years, she said.

Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, Greece and Italy have the highest solar potential, closely followed by France, Spain and Germany, according to the paper. Countries in eastern Europe lag because of barriers to installing solar on rooftops.

(Adds countries in the final paragraph)
To contact the reporter on this story:
Jonathan Tirone in Vienna at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Reed Landberg at [email protected]
Andrew Reierson

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Flames are starting to lick at the man in the asbestos suit, Ace Magashule

By Stephen Grootes

EDITORIAL

Welcome to Maverick Citizen – it’s springtime for social justice journalism

Mark Heywood
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Stand aside, let Tito Mboweni do his job

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
12 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Soderberg slays McIlroy to win European Masters in playoff

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Motor racing-Ferrari’s Leclerc fitting winner in Belgium on tragic weekend

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Satellites Reveal Space for Quarter of European Power on Roofs

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Israel, Hezbollah Exchange Fire on Lebanese Border

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

Regiments Chronicles: R349m ‘stolen’ from pensioners in four days
Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie 12 hours ago
9 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

#Justice4Michael – Michael Komape. Never forget.

Nomatter Ndebele, Mark Heywood and Thom Pierce 12 hours ago
8 mins

Our Burning Planet

Pope’s Message: We have created a climate emergency that gravely threatens life itself

Pope Francis
12 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Rosina Komape’s lasting nightmare: ‘His hand is always beckoning towards me’

Nomatter Ndebele
12 hours ago
9 mins

ZAPIRO

Durban’s Solid Waste

Zapiro
31 AUG

OPINIONISTA

In a most pernicious strain of attack against constitutional values, judges are accused of being captured

Professor Balthazar
12 hours ago
4 mins