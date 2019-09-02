GROUNDUP

Exams suspended at eight TVET campuses

By Thamsanqa Mbovane for GroundUp 2 September 2019

About 200 students carried placards and sang as they made their way to the Eastcape Midlands TVET College’s head office in Uitenhage on Monday. Photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane

Students and management accuse each other of failing to negotiate.

First published by GroundUp

Exams at eight Eastcape Midlands TVET College (EMC) campuses were suspended as protests by students continued on Monday.

Students say they are unhappy with a policy that required an 80% class attendance rate in order for them to qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances. The protest entered its second week on Monday.

Student leaders told GroundUp that they decided to protest when management at the college failed to attend a meeting to discuss their issues. But the college refuted the allegation, stating that it was in fact the student leaders who were not cooperating.

College spokesperson Elmari van de Merwe said that the policy was a direct instruction from the Department of Higher Education and Training.

A meeting between the Student Representative Council and management was scheduled for today, Monday 2 September at 8:30am but was dishonoured by the students. Management is trying to reschedule the meeting to engage on matters and to come up with amicable solutions,” she said.

Besides their request to have the policy rescinded, the protesters are demanding that the charges against 22 students, who were arrested during protests last week, be dropped

Police spokesperson in Uitenhage Captain Gerda Swart said that cases of public violence were opened against four students of EMC’s Charles Goodyear campus. He said they appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on 29 August and were released on R200 bail each. The case was remanded until 18 September.

Meanwhile, 18 other students appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrates Court. Police Captain Mali Govender said the accused face charges of public violence, offences relating to the damage of Infrastructure Act, and offences under the Gatherings Act.

On Monday, about 200 students carried placards and sang as they made their way to the college’s head office at the corner of Durban and Cuyler streets in Uitenhage. After four hours, they moved to the Brickfields campus.

SRC president Sabelo Madlala said: “Our students in Grahamstown and Uitenhage have been shot at and arrested while fighting for their rights … We are here to obtain marks, not criminal records.”

We can’t reach the 80% attendance requirement, because the college owes us transport allowances from NSFAS. In order to attend [classes] we must get the allowance first,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BATTLEFIELD JOZI

City in lockdown as looters target migrant-rich areas across Johannesburg and East Rand

By Ferial Haffajee

Joburg Xenophobic Terror

“Mabahambe, sesikhathele!” – They must leave, we have had enough

Bheki Simelane and Ferial Haffajee
4 hours ago
5 mins

BATTLEFIELD JOZI

Fear everywhere as foreigners flee

Ferial Haffajee
1 hour ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous’

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

South Africa

Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

British PM preparing to call election on eve of Brexit showdown with parliament?

Reuters 9 hours ago

Africa

Botswana to Hold Elections Next Month Amid Ruling Party Split

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Op-Ed

#CR17 funding and the quality of our democratic life
Raymond Suttner 9 hours ago
10 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

Days of Zondo

Newsflash: Zuma lawyer asked former NPA head Nxasana to lie to court, Zondo hears

Rebecca Davis 10 hours ago
4 mins

EDITORIAL

Welcome to Maverick Citizen – it’s springtime for social justice journalism

Mark Heywood
23 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

When offered a nuclear gift horse, always check the teeth

Saliem Fakir
3 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Flames are starting to lick at the man in the asbestos suit, Ace Magashule

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
6 mins

EQUALITY COURT

DA’s Kohler Barnard faces ‘discrimination’ judgment in a month’s time

Karabo Mafolo
3 hours ago
2 mins