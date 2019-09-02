BATTLEFIELD JOZI

City in lockdown as looters target migrant-rich areas across Johannesburg and East Rand

By Ferial Haffajee 2 September 2019

A frame from the video that was examined by Daily Maverick and confirmed as real.

There were 81 arrests in Johannesburg on Monday 2 September as reports were received of looting in eight parts of the city from east to west and also in Tembisa on the West Rand. The police minister blamed hostel residents from Denver and Cleveland.

Johannesburg was in lockdown and chaos on Monday 2 September as looting and arson expanded from the east of the city to the edge of the west as looters targeted areas rich in migrants.

Police Minister Bheki Cele attributed the attacks to “nothing but criminality” and said most of the looters came from the Denver and Cleveland hostels which are near the east of Johannesburg. But, this report by Daily Maverick shows that foreigners were targeted.

The violence began on Sunday night when arsonists and looters targeted Jeppestown on the eastern flanks of Johannesburg. Many migrants from Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have set up businesses in the area, including car repair workshops, tailors and other stores.

Early on Monday, the looting had spread to Malvern where a 28-year-old car sales shop belonging to a South African family was gutted. A family member told Eyewitness News that her father, the owner, was stuck in the car showroom where the family lost millions of rand as their stock burned. Looters tried to steal the cars and then burned them when they couldn’t.

A witness described the scenes as a “war zone”. By midday, looting had erupted in Turffontein in the south of the city, an area with a large Nigerian community. From there, it spread south, where the Bree Street taxi rank became a no-go zone for police and first responders.

In Nigeria, the government announced “strong” measures in retaliation against South Africa’s failure to keep Nigerian-owned businesses safe, News24 reported.

By early afternoon, looters had attempted to target a Somali-owned shopping centre and a Shoprite store in Mayfair, but were rebuffed by traders. Mayfair is the hub of the Somali community into the rest of South Africa and its leaders call this area in Johannesburg home.

They have their own security who helped repel the alleged would-be looters, who arrived by taxi. The taxis were stoned and the occupants sped off after an attempted attack. The area is home to more than 20 migrant groups from Somalia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malawi, Ethiopian and other countries, and is regarded as one of the most cosmopolitan in the country.

Streets were strewn with glass and bricks and all local businesses, including banks, fast food stores, and butchers shut up shop as news spread from the rest of the city that looters were advancing.

Tembisa in the East Rand also experienced looting and after dusk fell Hillbrow was a no-go zone as looting and violence intensified. Hillbrow is another hub of many different migrant communities.

Safety and Security Minister Bheki Cele called the looting a national emergency. By the end of the day, 81 looters had been arrested in Jeppestown, Malvern and the CBD, said metropolitan police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Right now, the city is calm and hundreds of additional police have been deployed into the hot spots,” he told Daily Maverick. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Joburg Xenophobic Terror

“Mabahambe, sesikhathele!” – They must leave, we have had enough

By Bheki Simelane and Ferial Haffajee

BATTLEFIELD JOZI

Fear everywhere as foreigners flee

Ferial Haffajee
42 mins ago
2 mins

Op-Ed

#CR17 funding and the quality of our democratic life

Raymond Suttner
9 hours ago
10 mins

Newsdeck

Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous’

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

South Africa

Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

British PM preparing to call election on eve of Brexit showdown with parliament?

Reuters 9 hours ago

Africa

Botswana to Hold Elections Next Month Amid Ruling Party Split

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Days of Zondo

Newsflash: Zuma lawyer asked former NPA head Nxasana to lie to court, Zondo hears
Rebecca Davis 10 hours ago
4 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

EDITORIAL

Welcome to Maverick Citizen – it’s springtime for social justice journalism

Mark Heywood 23 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

When offered a nuclear gift horse, always check the teeth

Saliem Fakir
3 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Flames are starting to lick at the man in the asbestos suit, Ace Magashule

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
6 mins

EQUALITY COURT

DA’s Kohler Barnard faces ‘discrimination’ judgment in a month’s time

Karabo Mafolo
3 hours ago
2 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Regiments Chronicles: R349m ‘stolen’ from pensioners in four days

Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie
23 hours ago
9 mins