Last week in pictures – 31 August 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 31 August 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his Men's Singles second round match against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina on day three of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his Men's Singles second round match against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina on day three of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This week, the MTV Video Music Awards takes place in Newark, New Jersey and redheads gather in Tilburg, Netherlands for Redhead Days, which saw around 4,000 redheads come together from 65 nations.

Opera fans in bathtubs listen to Adam Plachetka and his colleagues performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni on the rooftop of the Lucerna building on August 29, 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic. Adam Plachetka is currently the most successful Czech opera singer, who performs at the Metropolitan opera house in New York and opera houses in Vienna and Paris. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)
A sand art performance by French artist Sam Dougados representing G7 leaders (L-R, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Giuseppe Conte, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump) for the ONE Campaign to promote gender equality is displayed at the Plage de la Côte des Basques on the eve of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 23 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Wrestler ‘Griffin’ (L) jumps from the ropes onto his opponent during during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. In the East Rand region of South Africa lives dedicated, passionate, amateur hardcore wrestling community, whose members find time between work and family to put on shows for their devoted following of fans at local community halls, high schools and motorcycle rallies. Hardcore wrestling is a form of professional wrestling where disqualifications, count-outs, and all other different rules do not apply. Matches are decided with the use of numerous dangerous items including tables, chairs, barbed wire, light tubes, shovels, chains, hammers, etc. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Jurassic Plastic, an installation by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji made of discarded plastic toys is displayed on the ‘Jurassic Plastic’ exhibition at ChangChui Creative Park, the Aircraft Flea Market in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2019. The ‘Jurassic Plastic’ art exhibition by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji, displays sculptures of dinosaurs and animals made from the nearly 100,000 pieces of unwanted plastic toys from Japan and Thailand. The exhibit runs from 26 August to 14 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Actors perform during the dress rehearsal of the musical ‘The Lion King’ in Madrid, Spain, 29 August 2019. The musical production presents the new actors for its 9th season in the Spanish capital. EPA-EFE/Mariscal
Magdalena Lobnig of Austria competes in the Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B at the World Rowing Championship 2019 in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activists hold umbrellas and placards during the protest to show their solidarity for the Hong Kong protest, in New Delhi, India, 30 August 2019. According to a press release,  Tibetan Youth Congress(TYC) activists organised a peace march to show their support for the Hong Kong protesters who are protesting since June 2019 over a now-suspended extradition bill that have morphed into an anti-government movement with no end in sight. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Redheads gather during the Redhead Days in Tilburg, Netherlands, 25 August 2019. Thousands of people with red hair participate in various events during the three-day festival. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL
Jockey Lee Horner (left) riding Flying Agent wins Race 2, Sportsbet-Grubs On Tour Maiden Hurdle during the Grand National Jumps Day on August 25, 2019 in Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by George Salpigtidis/Getty Images)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Adut Akech showcases a J’Aton Couture design during the Opening Town Hall Runway at Melbourne Fashion Week at Melbourne Town Hall on August 30, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Bryn Quillotes (white) of the Philippines and Joshua Katz (blue) of Australia competes in the Men’s -60kg Pool C second round on day one of the World Judo Championships at the Nippon Budokan on August 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
