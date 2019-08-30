Service Delivery

Statistics don’t tell the full story about bucket toilets and their use

By Sandisiwe Shoba 30 August 2019

Siqalo Informal Settlement during service delivery protests on May 02, 2018 in Mitchells Plain, South Africa. Siqalo residents took their anger over poor service delivery to the streets in violent protests that affected hundreds of commuters from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas, the demonstrations erupted late last night, an ATM at a filling station, along with a shop and vehicle came under attack. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

A report released by StatsSA showed an overall decline in the provision of bucket toilets to residents by municipalities. Although municipalities are giving out fewer bucket toilets to indigent households, it does not mean that fewer of the poor are using buckets as their primary ablution facility.

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke released the 2018 Non-financial Census of Municipalities (NFCM) report at a press briefing in Pretoria on 29 August 2019.

The numbers should always illuminate where there are successes and challenges,” said Maluleke.

According to the annual census which measures service delivery in all 257 municipalities the number of bucket toilets distributed to residents across all municipalities decreased by close on 30% from 60,557 to 42,612 consumer units between 2017 and 2018.

The findings, however, do not necessarily reflect the number of households actually using the bucket system, it merely highlights which municipalities are still providing poor households with bucket toilets.

According to the 2018 General Household survey , 38,000 households across the country use bucket toilets which were not provided or emptied by the municipality.

According to the NFCM report, the largest number of bucket toilets were located in the Setsoto municipality in the Free State with 8,213 of the 42,612 reported found there.

There are a lot of positions by government and by municipalities that they want to eradicate the bucket system, but your biggest challenge is that when there is a new informal settlement emerging, there are health challenges and a need for ablution facilities, so municipalities have to respond a lot more speedily,” said Maluleke explaining why the bucket system is still an option for some municipalities.

The North West saw the sharpest decline in the provision of bucket toilets with just under 82% whereas the Northern Cape saw half a percent increase in the provision of bucket toilets. Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo reported zero provision of bucket toilets.

The findings also show an overall increase in the provision of flush toilets connected to the public sewerage system of 306,805 consumer units between 2017 and 2018.

Other key findings showed increases across the board in the provision of water (3.7%), sewerage and sanitation (3.6%), electricity (3.1%) and solid waste management (2.4%). DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Brian Shivambu must pay back part of the VBS money

By Pauli Van Wyk

Service Delivery

Statistics don’t tell the full story about bucket toilets and their use

Sandisiwe Shoba
1 min ago
2 mins

Scorpio Analysis

Off the rails: Two years on, Prasa is still without a board of directors

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson’s Plan to Suspend Parliament Survives Early Court Test

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong charged in crackdown on protests

Reuters 2 hours ago

South Africa

Dyantyi charged with doping violation after ‘B’ sample tests positive

News24 2 hours ago

South Africa

Ernst Roets says he did nothing wrong when he tweeted the apartheid flag hours after it was banned

News24 2 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

A man without a plan: Boris Johnson is turning Britain into a banana republic
Peter Hain 13 hours ago
3 mins

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

GROUNDUP

Rising sea levels already causing problems for Cape Town

Steve Kretzmann for GroundUp 2 hours ago
4 mins

Social Justice comes to Stellenbosch

Thuli Madonsela re-emerges as a catalytic converter for social justice

Mark Heywood
13 hours ago
6 mins

NHI Pulse

The shot-caller and the NHI: Can Zweli Mkhize pull this off?

Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
13 hours ago
15 mins

MOTORING

Lexus RC F and Track Edition – stylish speed demons that walk the torque

Melinda Ferguson
13 hours ago
6 mins

MADAM & EVE

The Truth Is Out There

Stephen Francis & Rico
13 hours ago
1 min