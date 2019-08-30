Business Maverick

China Indicates It Won’t Retaliate Now on New U.S. Tariffs

By Bloomberg 30 August 2019
Caption
Trucks drive past gantry cranes at the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group Co. (SIPG), in the early morning in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump's threat to raise tariffs on all Chinese goods last week shattered a truce reached with Xi just weeks earlier, unleashing tit-for-tat actions on trade and currency policy that risk accelerating a wider geopolitical fight between the world's biggest economies. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China indicated that it wouldn’t immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increase announced by President Donald Trump last week, emphasizing the need to discuss ways to deescalate the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war,” Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. “China is lodging solemn representations with the U.S. on the matter.”

When asked if that meant China wouldn’t retaliate at all for the latest escalation by the U.S., Gao didn’t elaborate but repeated the same comments. China has hit back against each previous tariff increase by the U.S., so not responding in kind this time may signal a change in strategy.

Stocks across Asia pared losses and European stocks turned higher with U.S. equity futures as investors interpreted the comments as an olive branch from Beijing aimed at getting talks back on track. Gao said that both sides are discussing the previously announced trip in September by Chinese negotiators to Washington.

Gao’s remarks came amid signs China’s economy slowed further in August as weak domestic conditions. The downshifting is evident in a Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators from financial markets and businesses.

The U.S.-China Tariffs

The U.S. announced new tariff rates earlier this month on $300 billion of Chinese goods that will come into effect in September and December. Beijing then retaliated last week, announcing its own higher import taxes.

That prompted a reaction from Trump, who tweeted that existing 25% tariffs on some $250 billion in imports from China would rise to 30% come Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. He also lifted planned levies on $300 billion in Chinese goods due on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 even higher.

“Escalation of the trade war won’t benefit China, nor the U.S., nor the world,” Gao said. “The most important thing is to create the necessary conditions for continuing negotiations.”

U.S.-China Trade War Timeline: What’s Happened Since May 2019

Gao also repeated Vice Premier Liu He’s comments on Monday that China is “willing to solve the problem through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude, but firmly opposes escalation of trade war.”

If Chinese officials go to the U.S. for talks next month, the two sides should work together to create conditions for talks to progress, Gao said. Both sides are currently discussing the trip, and information on that will be released in a timely manner when available, according to Gao, indicating that the schedule isn’t set yet.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that U.S. trade officials expect Chinese negotiators to visit Washington, but wouldn’t say whether the September meeting would take place.

When asked about Trump’s claims that China had called over the weekend to resume trade talks, Gao said the two teams have been in “effective communications,” but he had no more details to reveal.

“There are all kinds of rumors flying around right now. We will clarify the facts regarding trade and let the public know the truth.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BHEKISISA

The shot-caller and the NHI: Can Zweli Mkhize pull this off?

By Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Business Maverick

Steinhoff still alive and kicking

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
3 mins

Scorpio

Brian Shivambu must pay back part of the VBS money

Pauli Van Wyk
4 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Dorian heads for Florida, could become highly dangerous Category 4 hurricane

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton joins climate race with vegan burger chain

Reuters 7 hours ago

South Africa

18 arrested after Pretoria CBD looting spree – metro police

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scottish Tory Leader Quits in Blow to Boris Johnson’s Election Chances

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Business Maverick

Woolworths’ CEO on David Jones: ‘The worst is over’
Ray Mahlaka 3 hours ago
4 mins

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

Op-Ed

To NHI or not to NHI, that is the question. A Serious One

Shabir Moosa 3 hours ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gold strike, lay-off costs leave Sibanye earnings in the red

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Trump is flailing at the Old China

Stephen S Roach
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Megafauna stalemate calls for fresh thinking as CITES conference ends

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA has probably dodged a recession, which is about the best the economy can do at the moment

Ed Stoddard
29 AUG
3 mins