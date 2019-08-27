The call for clarity made Tuesday by parliament’s justice committee comes amid calls for the legislature to fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after the nation’s top court ruled she lied under oath. She has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of misconduct, a finding he is contesting in court.
Mkhwebane denies wrongdoing and accuses her detractors of seeking to undermine her investigations.
Read more: Ax Hovers Over South Africa’s Controversial Graft Ombudsman
