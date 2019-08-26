Business Maverick

Stakes Were Higher in 2008 but It’s ‘Way Weirder’ Trading Trump

By Bloomberg 26 August 2019
Caption
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the 75th Annual AMVETS Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Donald Trump’s trying to win a trade war, so don’t talk to him about 600 points in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But for traders coping with the price impact of his tirades, it’s all they want to talk about

Days like Friday are creating stress in the trenches. A decade ago, Max Gokhman was a 24-year-old at the center of the storm, buying and selling toxifying credit contracts at a hedge fund he founded. Now head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors, he says those days barely compare when it comes to the unpredictability he’s facing daily.

“I used to tell people trading credit derivatives through 2008 was crazy, but this is way weirder,” said Gokhman. Back then, “the liquidity is what made it challenging to put on or take off your positions. Now every part of the market has its own idiosyncrasy, and at the top you have Trump, who can wreak havoc in really creative ways nobody’s thought of before.”

The S&P 500 posted its fourth straight week of losses

While the stakes were higher in the financial crisis, with global economies on the brink of a depression and unemployment surging, for people in markets it was mostly a one-way trade. The number of parts moving now presents a unique challenge, says Gokhman, with the Federal Reserve inciting hair-trigger swings in banks, bond yields and currency while earnings season knocks stocks like Target Corp. and Macy’s Inc. up and down 10% or 20% a day.

Maybe that would be fine if it weren’t for the president, whose Twitter blowups have gotten harder to navigate — somehow — as the summer dragged on. August is often a rough month for traders but this one has already seen the S&P swing at least 1% in nine out of 17 trading sessions, a record of volatility not seen since equities were crashing in December.

Turbulence showed no sign of abating heading into the week, with futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 tumbling anew after the open in New York. It was the furthest thing from a restful Sunday for Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities Corp.

“I’ve been waiting all day. You anticipate these things. You had the feeling that things would go down because of the announcement of the latest increase in tariffs,” Selkin said. “All weekend long, you figured that they’d go lower — the question was how much.”

Friday’s gyrations were a new chapter for many veterans, proof that no blueprint exists. After watching index futures get felled by China’s $75 billion tariff counter-punch, bulls were relieved to see Powell push them back to green with a needle-threading speech at Jackson Hole. Trump summarily lambasted the Fed for doing “NOTHING!,” compared Powell with Xi Jinping and said he’d get back to everyone with a response. Wall Street had no recourse but to sit there as stocks slid almost 3% in the ensuing vacuum.

“If I tell you ‘I’m going to punch you,’ that’s not as bad as me telling you, ‘I’m going to hurt you in a way that I’m not even going to tell you about,”’ Steve Chiavarone, a fund manager with Federated Investors, said in an interview. “Hey, something bad’s coming, hold on.”

August has seen persistent intraday price swings

These aren’t people who oppose everything Trump is doing. “We did need to resolve outstanding issues with China,” says Gokhman, though a coordinated approach with other countries that focused on intellectual property theft would’ve been preferable to a “sporadic” one that risks stymieing capital investment.

To Chiavarone, 35, it’s “absolutely a battle worth fighting.” A technological revolution is going on, “and the country that controls the intellectual capital that’s driving that revolution will very likely be the world’s preeminent power,” he said. Still, tactics matter, “and undoubtedly the ratcheting up of tariffs has a negative impact on earnings, sentiment and financial markets.”

In remarks to reporters Friday, Trump played down his impact on markets this month, pointing to the rally in stocks since he took office — 49% in the Dow average on a total-return basis. “We’re at 25,000, so don’t tell me about 600 points,” he said.

Equities are smartly up in 2019 and despite swings that lifted the Cboe Volatility Index average 40% in August versus July, the S&P 500 has fallen just 5.9% from its July 26 record. On the other hand, with Friday’s drop, it’s down four straight weeks and has slipped below the highest level of January 2018, meaning anyone who bought stocks during that month’s surge is nursing losses.

“Sentiment is sentiment and it can become a bit of a self fulfilling prophecy if it goes on long enough,” said Nathan Thooft, Manulife Asset Management’s head of global asset allocation. “Investors — retail and professionals — run the risk of getting whipsawed. And it certainly appears that they have been based on the quick back and forth moves of the market.”

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

Eskom unveils next stage of restructuring and turnaround plan

By Chris Yelland for EE Publishers

Business Maverick

#CR17 leaks: How FNB helped us by not helping us

Tim Cohen
5 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

For Prasa top brass, that gravy train is always right on time

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
4 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires

Reuters 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Macron Pulls Iran Shocker But Allies Unimpressed: G-7 Update

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

CHINA TRIP

Tshwane mayor denies ‘mystery R1 billion tender’ report

News24 14 hours ago

Business Maverick

Thousands Form Human Chain Across City: Hong Kong Update

Bloomberg 23 AUG

Business Maverick

Naspers shareholders give with one hand and take with the other
Sasha Planting 5 hours ago
5 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

Business Maverick

Inside the acrimonious Vodacom Please Call Me settlement talks

Ray Mahlaka 5 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

High court brings chartered accountant to book

Xolisa Phillip
4 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Weed it and reap: Lessons for SA from Canada’s cannabis legalisation

Ed Stoddard
11 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Should the SA government incentivise farmers to control the spread of African swine fever?

Wandile Sihlobo
4 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Costs are dwarfing SA retail profits

Sasha Planting
23 AUG
4 mins