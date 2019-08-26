Former chief director in the Presidency, Brent Simons, has accused former president Jacob Zuma of being "untruthful" when he testified before the state capture inquiry that he had not instructed late minister Collins Chabane to fire former Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) Themba Maseko.

Simons was testifying before inquiry chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday morning.

Maseko had testified last year that he was fired shortly after refusing to abide by Zuma’s instruction to “help” the Guptas with their new venture, the now-defunct New Age newspaper, in 2010.

During his testimony, Simons said that he and Chabane had a “very good” relationship, adding that the late minister was a down to earth person.

Simons told Zondo that it was “totally contradictory to the character of the minister [Chabane]” to have used his name when he fired Maseko, as Zuma had alleged. Chabane was a minister in the Presidency at the time.

During his testimony, Simons said Chabane indicated to him at the time that the former president had instructed him to get rid of Maseko even though he, Chabane, was not keen on doing it.

“There are members of staff that he had spoken to, there are members of staff that were present when that telephone call came,” he testified.

Simons also said that Chabane was not supportive of the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi to GCIS, as per Zuma’s wishes.

He said Manyi had been embroiled in a scandal over the sourcing of funds for a private venture, and Chabane did not want someone who was going to be in the news.

When Zuma testified before the commission in July, he said that people sometimes used his name without him knowing.

The former president also made reference to testimony of Bruce Koloane, South African ambassador to the Netherlands, saying that he too admitted to Zondo that he had lied when he said he received instructions from Zuma to pressure officials to expedite the processing of the flight clearance request for the Gupta aircraft landing at the Waterkloof air force base in 2013.

“I am sure that could happen with the ministers, as well if the minister is finding it difficult to say to the DG: ‘I am now saying go, and use the name of the president’,” Zuma said at the time.

Zuma also told Zondo he could not recall making a call to Maseko to give him instructions to “help” the Gupta family.

“I don’t remember. I normally call DGs [director-generals] to discuss a number of issues. I can’t remember making this call.”

Zuma said, although he could not remember making the call, he did not dispute that he might have made it.

The former president added it would have been “natural” for the Guptas to find support for their projects.

News24

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

News24 Follow Save More