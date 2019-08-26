Newsdeck

Irish foreign minister says businesses should prepare for no-deal Brexit

By Reuters 26 August 2019
Caption
A placard saying 'No Deal' stands in front of a Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

DUBLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - There has been no sign of a breakthrough in Brexit talks and businesses should continue to prepare for Britain to leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

“We still don’t have the outcome that we are looking for, which is a deal to prevent a no-deal Brexit. So the message from the Irish government to everybody who is linked to Brexit… is to prepare for a no-deal,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio.

Coveney said it was not surprising that there was no breakthrough as the EU is sticking to its position that any deal must be done on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated over the past two and a half years.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Newsflash

Gavin Watson, the man who bought the ANC, dies in horrific car crash

By Ferial Haffajee

GAUTENG

There will be ‘consequences’ for poor municipal management, corruption, warns Gauteng premier David Makhura

Ayanda Mthethwa
8 mins ago
2 mins

#CR17 CONTROVERSY

How Ramaphosa’s campaign spent R400-million — and why it matters

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Irish foreign minister says businesses should prepare for no-deal Brexit

Reuters 1 min ago

Business Maverick

Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution

Reuters 4 mins ago

South Africa

Jacob Zuma was ‘not truthful’ when he testified about call to remove Maseko, state capture inquiry hears

News24 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Golf-South African Van Rooyen clinches breakthrough win in Sweden

Reuters 10 hours ago

#CR17: THE INTERVIEW

Ramaphosa believes #CR17 leaks a ‘manufactured crisis’ — Khusela Diko
Ferial Haffajee 13 hours ago
4 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

ANALYSIS

Removing public protector — a long and slow road, never before travelled

Marianne Merten 13 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

For Prasa top brass, that gravy train is always right on time

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
14 hours ago
8 mins

GROUNDUP

Without appropriation, art is sterile

Nathan Geffen
3 hours ago
9 mins

ISS TODAY

Tippex election can’t erase Malawians’ dissatisfaction

Liesl Louw-Vaudran and Ringisai Chikohomero for ISS TODAY
26 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO

William Kentridge captures history, ‘putting drawings to work’ in Cape Town

Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo
24 AUG
5 mins