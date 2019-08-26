DUBLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - There has been no sign of a breakthrough in Brexit talks and businesses should continue to prepare for Britain to leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

“We still don’t have the outcome that we are looking for, which is a deal to prevent a no-deal Brexit. So the message from the Irish government to everybody who is linked to Brexit… is to prepare for a no-deal,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio.

Coveney said it was not surprising that there was no breakthrough as the EU is sticking to its position that any deal must be done on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated over the past two and a half years.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Andrew Heavens)

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Reuters Follow Save More