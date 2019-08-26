Newsdeck

Hong Kong police arrest 36, youngest aged 12, after running battles with protesters

By Reuters 26 August 2019
Caption
Riot police shoot rounds of tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters on Connaught Road West in Hong Kong, China, 21 July 2019. Protesters clashed with riot police in the heart of the city after a third major march against a suspended extradition bill. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannon and tear gas.

 

Sunday’s protests saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since protests escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas in running battles with brick-throwing protesters on Sunday, the second day of violent clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.

Six officers drew their pistols and one officer fired a warning shot into the air, police said in a statement.

“The escalating illegal and violent acts of radical protesters are not only outrageous, they also push Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation,” the government said in a statement.

More demonstrations are planned in the days and weeks ahead, including a rally at Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways headquarters on Wednesday to protest against perceived “white terror”, a common expression to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.

Cathay has emerged as the biggest corporate casualty of the protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, the anti-government demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.

The protests also pose the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012, with Beijing eager to quell the unrest ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Oct 1.

Protesters once again adopted cat-and-mouse tactics on Sunday evening, moving swiftly to locations across the former British colony, where they set up barricades to block some roads, following a largely peaceful rally earlier in the day.

Police said they arrested 29 men and seven women, aged 12 to 48, for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers.

The clashes on Saturday and Sunday marked a return to unrest after days of calmer demonstrations. The protests, which escalated in June over a now-suspended extradition bill, have rocked Hong Kong for three months, occasionally causing serious disruption including forcing the closure of the airport.

The city, a major Asian financial centre, is facing its biggest political crisis since the handover of power from British rule in 1997.

Protesters say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement under which Hong Kong returned to China with the promise of continued freedoms, not enjoyed on the mainland, for 50 years.

The protests are taking a toll on the semi-autonomous Chinese city, where hotels and restaurants are half-empty and several global events have been postponed.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped more than 3% early on Monday, outpacing falls in regional markets, as the latest salvo in the Sino-U.S. trade war rattled investors.

(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#CR17 CONTROVERSY

How Ramaphosa’s campaign spent R400-million — and why it matters

By Ferial Haffajee

#CR17: THE INTERVIEW

Ramaphosa believes #CR17 leaks a ‘manufactured crisis’ — Khusela Diko

Ferial Haffajee
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

For Prasa top brass, that gravy train is always right on time

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
4 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires

Reuters 8 mins ago

Newsdeck

Macron Pulls Iran Shocker But Allies Unimpressed: G-7 Update

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

CHINA TRIP

Tshwane mayor denies ‘mystery R1 billion tender’ report

News24 14 hours ago

Business Maverick

Thousands Form Human Chain Across City: Hong Kong Update

Bloomberg 23 AUG

ANALYSIS

Removing public protector — a long and slow road, never before travelled
Marianne Merten 3 hours ago
7 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO

William Kentridge captures history, ‘putting drawings to work’ in Cape Town

Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo 24 AUG
5 mins

ANALYSIS

The calumny before the storm: As political battles escalate, expect attacks on judges to intensify

Stephen Grootes
4 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

#CR17 leaks: How FNB helped us by not helping us

Tim Cohen
5 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

This is the way the world ends: Not with a bang, but a whimper

Greg Mills and Emily van Der Merwe
3 hours ago
6 mins

SPOTLIGHT: ANALYSIS

NHI: In search of common ground

Marcus Low
4 hours ago
10 mins