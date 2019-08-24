Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 24 August 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 24 August 2019

Male and female bodybuilders prepare backstage to compete during the Asia Pacific Bodybuilding Championships 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 August 2019. Hundreds of bodybuilders from Asia Pacific countries are set to flex their muscles to compete in the contest. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

This week, Kalk Bay, the small suburb in Cape Town, is ranked in the world’s top twelve coolest neighbourhoods according to a report in Forbes Magazine and a traditional tomato fight, "Tomatina", takes place in St. Petersburg Russia.

A man walks in front of a huge graffiti artwork depicting elephants in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 August 2019. The artwork created by ‘Falko’ is part of the newly formed graffiti tours that take people through the streets of Johannesburg. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The big doll Marijaia, which represents Bilbao’s Feast or the Aste Nagusia, shows up at the balcony of Arriaga Theatre at Arriaga square in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, 17 August 2019, to mark the beginning of this nine-day festival. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona
Photographers of the National Photographers Union of Liberia (NAPU) converge to celebrate World Photography Day at the Providence Island in Monrovia, Liberia, 19 August 2019. The World Photography Day is celebrated worldwide on 19 August to commemorate the invention of the art of photography, the Daguerreotype process by Frenchman Louis Daguerre in 1837 and introduced worldwide in 1839. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
A couple kiss while covered in squashed tomatoes in the traditional tomato fight called ‘Tomatina’ in St. Petersburg, Russia 18 August 2019. The famous Spanish tomato battle ‘Tomatina’ was held for the first time at the ‘Kirovets’ stadium, where 20 tons of ripe tomatoes were used. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Kaurna Country people perform a traditional ceremony during the meeting of the Joint Council on Closing the Gap at Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute in Adelaide, Australia, 23 August 2019. The Joint Council on Closing the Gap is holding its second meeting in Adelaide, continuing the co-design process towards refreshing the Closing the Gap targets and an agreed path that is aimed at delivering better life outcomes and opportunities for indigenous Australians. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
Artists perform during the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games torch lighting ceremony at the archaelogical park Pachacamac in Lima, Peru, 20 August 2019. The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will run from 23 August to 01 September 2019 in Lima. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
A 3D light animation is projected by the Limelight Projection Mapping International Light Art Group onto the facade of the University of Debrecen during the Night of Lights in Debrecen, Hungary, 17 August 2019 night (issued 18 August 2019). EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI
Joggers run along Kalk Bay harbour wall at dawn in Cape Town, South Africa, 22 August 2019. Kalk Bay has been ranked in the worlds top twelve coolest neighbourhoods in a report by Forbes Magazine. With its old world charm, eclectic mix of restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, offbeat clothing stores and a fishing harbour the neighbourhood 25 kilometres from Cape Town city centre attracts locals and international tourists whilst is home to a diverse sect of society from fishermen to creatives. The full list of cool suburbs around the world are: Barcelona, Saints, Washington DC, Navy Yard, Amsterdam, Amsterdam Noord, Cartagena, Getsemani, Johannesburg, Maboneng, Tbilisi, Plekhanov, Panama City, Casco Viejo, Saigon, District 5, Athens, Keramikos, Seoul, Seongsu-dong, Chicago, Pilsen, Cape Town, Kalk Bay. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
South Korean performers rehearse a ‘North Korea Dance’ by Eun-Me Ahn during the Taipei Arts Festival, in Taipei, Taiwan, 23 August 2019. The 2019 Taipei Arts Festival, runs from August 03 to September 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
