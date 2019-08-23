Newsdeck

N.Korea says ready for dialogue or confrontation with U.S.

By Reuters 23 August 2019
Caption
BFFs: President Donald J. Trump (R) with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the Freedom House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. The US leader arrived in South Korean on 29 June for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, warning Washington that continuing with sanctions would be a miscalculation, according to state media KCNA.

By Joyce Lee

x
Working-level talks between the United States and North Korea have yet to restart since stalling after the failed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.

Trump and Kim met again in June at the inter-Korean border and agreed to reopen negotiations, but that has not happened as yet.

“If the U.S. is still dreaming of achieving everything with sanctions, we must either let it dream on or shatter that dream,” Ri said. “We are prepared for both dialogue and confrontation. If the U.S. tries to confront us with sanctions and not abandon its confrontational posture, it would be a miscalculation.”

Ri also accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of casting “dark shadows” over U.S.-North Korea talks, claiming that Pompeo was more interested in his own political ambitions than in current U.S. foreign policy.

The remarks on KCNA were prompted by Pompeo’s comments in a media interview this week saying if North Korea doesn’t denuclearise, the U.S. will maintain the strongest sanctions in history while convincing North Korea that denuclearisation is the right path, Ri said.

U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun, who leads working-level talks with North Korea, arrived in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss the talks.

Denuclearisation talks were expected to be reopened soon, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong said, giving his upbeat assessment after meeting Biegun on Thursday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park Editing by Paul Tait & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

A spy who works ‘diligently’ has been irregularly employed at embattled Prasa for a year

By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

ANALYSIS

Gaslighter-in-Chief: Zuma vs Hanekom — a lesson in doublespeak

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The way of the white lion: Sacred sites as shock therapy for the broken natural world

Kevin Bloom
4 hours ago
11 mins

Newsdeck

N.Korea says ready for dialogue or confrontation with U.S.

Reuters 1 min ago

Newsdeck

YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

Reuters 10 mins ago

Newsdeck

Serena and Sharapova in first-round match at U.S. Open

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

As Fires Rage in Amazon, Brazil Pushes Back Against Global Scorn

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

PARLIAMENT

Ramaphosa takes back the optics he lost in the CR17 saga, one question at a time
Marianne Merten 5 hours ago
6 mins

"Everything is flux" ~ Heraclitus

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel breaks his silence about Moyo battle

Ray Mahlaka 5 hours ago
3 mins

The Kindness of Strangers

How crowdfunding captured the hearts and wallets of South Africans

Rebecca Davis and Aisha Abdool Karim
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SABC bailout: What bailout?

William Bird
5 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Seriti Sunk

Zapiro
16 hours ago

EFF MARCH

EFF women demand government does more to combat gender-based violence

Chanel Retief
5 hours ago
3 mins