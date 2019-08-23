Business Maverick

Deutsche Bank to Pay $16.2 Million in ‘Princeling’ Bribery Case

By Tim Cohen 23 August 2019
Caption
A pedestrian passes a sign at the offices of Deutsche Bank AG in London. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank AG will pay $16.2 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that it hired relatives of overseas government officials to win business, making it the latest firm ensnared in a scandal that rocked Wall Street and sparked years-long investigations.

Deutsche Bank AG will pay $16.2 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that it hired relatives of overseas government officials to win business, making it the latest firm ensnared in a scandal that rocked Wall Street and sparked years-long investigations.

The hiring, which lasted from at least 2006 through 2014 in the Asia Pacific-region and Russia, violated U.S. laws including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Thursday order. The Frankfurt-based bank agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying wrongdoing, the SEC said.

Deutsche Bank employees created false books and records that concealed corrupt hiring practices, according to the SEC. Individuals who were offered jobs typically bypassed the bank’s highly competitive and merit-based process, which required that they have high grades in school and went through multiple rounds of interviews. One Russian hire who worked in London performed so badly that a human resources employee deemed him “a liability to the reputation of the program, if not their firm,” the SEC said.

The company agreed to pay a $3 million fine and more than $13 million disgorgement and interest, and amount that the SEC said reflects its level of cooperation.

“Deutsche Bank provided substantial cooperation to the SEC in its inquiry and has implemented numerous remedial measures to improve the bank’s hiring practices,” bank spokesman Troy Gravitt said in an email statement.

The SEC and U.S. Justice Department in the past decade made enforcing anti-bribery laws a priority, specifically scrutinizing how financial firms had awarded internships. The industry-wide investigations were referred to as princeling probes, because they often focused on individuals with connections to the Communist party in China and prominent business people.

Deutsche Bank’s SEC sanction is small when compared with other banks accused of similar misconduct. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was penalized about $264 million in November 2016, while Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $77 million in July 2018. The JPMorgan and Credit Suisse cases also resolved Justice Department allegations.

(Updates with Deutsche Bank’s statement in the fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story:
Matt Robinson in New York at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Jesse Westbrook at [email protected]
Gregory Mott

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel breaks his silence about Moyo battle

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Costs are dwarfing SA retail profits

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The currency manipulation game

Jeffrey Frankel
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

N.Korea says ready for dialogue or confrontation with U.S.

Reuters 30 mins ago

Newsdeck

YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

Reuters 39 mins ago

Newsdeck

Serena and Sharapova in first-round match at U.S. Open

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

As Fires Rage in Amazon, Brazil Pushes Back Against Global Scorn

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Business Maverick

Elias Masilela: private sector should ‘stop bickering’ and become part of the solution
Ray Mahlaka 21 AUG
5 mins

"Everything is flux" ~ Heraclitus

Business Maverick

The Fed’s Three Reasons for Cutting in July Support Another Move

Bloomberg 22 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Jumia Finds Wrongdoing in Nigeria Sales Force as Loss Widens

Bloomberg
22 AUG
2 mins

Business Maverick

Spotify Sued By Eminem Publisher Over Billions of Unpaid Streams

Bloomberg
22 AUG
2 mins

Business Maverick

Why IMF assistance to SA is not a realistic expectation in the near term

Refilwe Rakale, Yunus January and Rhandzo Mukansi
21 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Thursday, August 22: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
22 AUG
2 mins