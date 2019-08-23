COOK

Chicken Coconut Curry in a Wok

By Tony Jackman 23 August 2019

Coconut chicken curry in a Wok, from Tony Jackman's foodSTUFF. Photo by Myburgh Du Plessis, styling by Sarah Dahl

Peaceniks and doves need spice and texture to pique their interest and stimulate their minds. Serve this perky curry to a table of creative types, plonk down plenty of craft beer, and watch the conversation turn wild and dangerous. If any hawks pitch up for dinner, tell them stories of flower children and summers of love, of Woodstock and of wearing flowers in your hair.

2 Tbs ghee (clarified butter)

1 tsp jeera (cumin) seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp black mustard seeds

6 cardamom seeds in their pods

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1 small onion, chopped very finely

3-cm piece of very fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

3–4 chicken breast fillets, sliced into strips on the diagonal

2–3 red chillies, finely chopped, with their seeds

2 Tbs lime juice

2 Tbs dark soy sauce

1 can coconut cream (not milk)

salt to taste

Asian noodles or basmati rice, to serve

Melt the ghee in a wok. Add the jeera, fennel, mustard and cardamom seeds, as well as the bay leaves and cinnamon stick, and braise until the seeds start to crackle. Add the onion, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened. Add the chicken strips and chopped chilli and stir-fry until the chicken turns creamy-white all over; only a couple of minutes as you don’t want it to overcook. Stir in the lime juice and soy and then immediately pour in the coconut cream while stirring. Add salt to taste. Simmer, stirring, for 2–3 minutes and serve with Asian noodles or basmati rice. DM

From Tony Jackman’s foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau)

Gallery

