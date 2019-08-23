Coconut chicken curry in a Wok, from Tony Jackman's foodSTUFF. Photo by Myburgh Du Plessis, styling by Sarah Dahl

2 Tbs ghee (clarified butter)

1 tsp jeera (cumin) seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp black mustard seeds

6 cardamom seeds in their pods

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1 small onion, chopped very finely

3-cm piece of very fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

3–4 chicken breast fillets, sliced into strips on the diagonal

2–3 red chillies, finely chopped, with their seeds

2 Tbs lime juice

2 Tbs dark soy sauce

1 can coconut cream (not milk)

salt to taste

Asian noodles or basmati rice, to serve

Melt the ghee in a wok. Add the jeera, fennel, mustard and cardamom seeds, as well as the bay leaves and cinnamon stick, and braise until the seeds start to crackle. Add the onion, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened. Add the chicken strips and chopped chilli and stir-fry until the chicken turns creamy-white all over; only a couple of minutes as you don’t want it to overcook. Stir in the lime juice and soy and then immediately pour in the coconut cream while stirring. Add salt to taste. Simmer, stirring, for 2–3 minutes and serve with Asian noodles or basmati rice. DM

From Tony Jackman’s foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau)

