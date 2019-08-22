Business Maverick

Thursday, August 22: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 22 August 2019
Caption
HONG KONG, CHINA - AUGUST 21: Protestors spray fire extinguishers during a protest at the Yuen Long MTR station on August 21, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Pro-democracy protesters have continued rallies on the streets of Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill since 9 June as the city plunged into crisis after waves of demonstrations and several violent clashes. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologized for introducing the bill and declared it "dead", however protesters have continued to draw large crowds with demands for Lam's resignation and completely withdraw the bill. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Demonstrators in Hong Kong clash with police. The Hang Seng Index is on track for its worst quarter since 2015. And Donald Trump says he’s “the chosen one.” Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Dispatch From Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters confronted police again. A group set off fire extinguishers at a railway station in the Yuen Long district — the site of a mob attack against demonstrators last month — before dispersing. There was a smaller “Save Simon Cheng” rally in support of the U.K. Consulate General employee, who China confirmed was being detained on the mainland. Cathay Pacific said another pilot had left in connection with the unrest and that it expects “significant impact” on its revenue as travel demand gets bruised by the months-long protests. Here’s why hitting tycoons where it hurts might appease the protesters.

Stocks Suffer

Asia stocks are poised for modest gains Thursday, but Hong Kong stocks are poised for their worst quarter since 2015 and corporate earnings are unlikely to save them. After a sell-off erased more than $600 billion from the city’s equities, attractive valuations stood as a potential bright spot. But those multiples don’t look so good when analysts keep slashing their profit forecasts for 2019. Their call for an average 19% slump in operating income would be the biggest contraction for Hang Seng Index companies since the global financial crisis, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

QE Down Under

Australia and New Zealand’s central banks are pondering what until recently seemed unthinkable: deploying the types of extreme monetary policies that were spawned globally by the 2008 financial crisis. Bond-purchase programs and negative interest rates were for years seen down under as the preserve of countries that had gorged on risky derivatives and been reckless with debt. Now, the Antipodeans are at the forefront of what appears to be a race to the bottom—where even interest rates at zero may not be low enough.

Divided They Stand

Unity at the U.S. Federal reserve is fraying. FOMC officials argued over whether to lower rates and by how much at last month’s meeting, minutes showed. Overall, the committee viewed the quarter-point cut as insurance against too-low inflation and falling business investment. But two members voted against the move and “a couple” participants sought a half-point reduction.

The Chosen One

Here’s the latest from Trump: The U.S. president has no immediate plans to cut taxes on capital gains and “probably” will reach a trade deal with China. “I am the chosen one” to take on Beijing, he said. He also blamed his cancelled visit to Denmark on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for calling his interest in buying Greenland absurd. Finally, Trump repeated his contention that Jews who vote for Democrats are disloyal to Israel, a trope that many Jewish groups find anti-Semitic.

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Elias Masilela: private sector should ‘stop bickering’ and become part of the solution

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Why IMF assistance to SA is not a realistic expectation in the near term

Refilwe Rakale, Yunus January and Rhandzo Mukansi
5 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Quo vadis South Africa’s rhino rancher supreme?

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses NGOs of setting fires in Amazon rainforest

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump imposes rule allowing U.S. to detain migrant families indefinitely

Reuters 6 hours ago

South Africa

South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sony-Disney Spat Threatens Spider-Man’s Role in Marvel Films

Bloomberg 17 hours ago

Business Maverick

Beyond AGOA – Prosper Africa
Karen Bosman 5 hours ago
6 mins

Donald Trump is the oldest president to be elected to a first term in office. The sentient naartjie is 70-years-old.

Business Maverick

Down on the bayou, Sasol’s mega-project sings the blues

Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The fall and rise of public heroism

Robert Skidelsky
5 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Judge’s reasons for urgent interdict support Tekkie Town case

Sasha Planting
21 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Discovery’s red flags

Sasha Planting
21 AUG
4 mins

Business Maverick

Walmart Sues Tesla Over Fires Linked to Rooftop Solar Panel Systems

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
4 mins