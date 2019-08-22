STREET TALK

Circumcision: Men’s View (Video)

By Street Talk 22 August 2019

Tradition or health? In the debate of cultural circumcisions that are full of tradition, we discuss how the importance of learning one’s history apposed to staying healthy in modern times.

Please note this film contains a discussion of an adult nature, parental guidance is recommended.

 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Law enforcement, witnesses and McKinsey: The missing factors in Eskom’s pursuit of the Trillian millions

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ZAPIRO

Seriti Sunk

Zapiro
2 hours ago

OP-ED

Decision to set aside Seriti Commission findings will have a profound impact

Andrew Feinstein, Paul Holden and Hennie van Vuuren
21 AUG
4 mins

Newsdeck

Tough Brexit Talk But Neither Side Has Given Up on Breakthrough

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

South Africa

Oudtshoorn mayor put on special leave, pending DA probe into his conduct

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump’s ‘Nasty’ Label Draws Response From Danish Prime Minister

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Plastic particles in drinking water present ‘low’ risk – WHO

Reuters 10 hours ago

VICTORY FOR UNITY

The flag of hate is lowered
Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
6 mins

Donald Trump is the oldest president to be elected to a first term in office. The sentient naartjie is 70-years-old.

ANALYSIS

Ramaphosa’s positive poll: A signal to act on corruption?

Stephen Grootes 14 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

#CR17 campaign funding and the changes in our politics

Raymond Suttner
14 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Reality check: Africa’s bid to silence the guns

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
42 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SABC interim board requested investigation — and then found itself the subject of investigation

John Matisonn
14 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Investing offshore is about why, not when

Coronation
15 hours ago
3 mins