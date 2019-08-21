Business Maverick

Rates Traders Ripe for Disappointment, Live From Jackson Hole

By Bloomberg 21 August 2019
Caption
The silhouettes of tourists are seen viewing the Grand Teton mountain range outside of the Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole economic symposium, sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, in Moran, Wyoming, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The world's two most powerful central bankers on Friday delivered back-to-back warnings against dismantling tough post-crisis financial rules that the Trump administration blames for stifling U.S. growth. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Rates traders are gearing up for a keynote speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole on Friday that could be wildly out of tune with their expectations.

Futures markets are calling for the Fed to cut its key policy rate at least 50 basis points by year-end, and more than likely 75. Investors aren’t expecting great detail on the Fed’s plans for interest rates from its marquee annual event in Wyoming, but it’s widely expected that Powell will use the stage to signal more easing.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following FOMC Rate Decision
Jerome Powell Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

His tone may disappoint. Not for the first time this year, he faces a market heavily invested in lower rates — and yet again, the domestic data don’t necessarily warrant them. The tightest labor market in 50 years shows little sign of buckling, consumption continues to buoy growth and there’s even improvement on the inflation front. Powell has said the Fed will act to protect the U.S. economy from global risks, but no policy makers are suggesting that would amount to more than a couple of standard easings.

Some traders may be waking up to this and preparing, given that short-end Treasury yields have risen relative to long-end yields so far this week. And a JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey of clients published Tuesday shows short positions in Treasuries rising to highest since April.

“There seem to be some people out there who think this is going to be some sort of a really dovish speech and I think it’s going to be more balanced than that,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. She doesn’t see “a huge consensus” at the Fed for another 75 or 100 basis points of cuts over the next six or 12 months.

There’s no clear sign that the two voters who dissented on the July cut have changed their stance. The Boston Fed’s Eric Rosengren said this week that he needed evidence of a U.S. slowdown to justify further easing.

Fed Presidents John Williams And Eric Rosengren Discuss The 2 percent Inflation Target
Eric Rosengren Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

In July, the Fed managed to underwhelm even with the first rate cut in a decade. And this month, thanks to the latest deterioration in U.S.-China trade relations and ugly European data, yields reflect an even darker worldview.

Last week, the 10- and 30-year yields dipped below 1.5% and 2%, respectively — the latter an all-time low — and they’re not far above those levels now. The two- to 10-year yield curve has recovered modestly from a brief inversion, but its recession signal was widely heeded.

The most likely reaction of a dissatisfied market will be further flattening in the curve, Jones says, as traders pare positioning for rate cuts. That’s a rehash of what happened last month following the Fed’s meeting. And the trajectory could well be the same — where an initial so-called bear flattening is replaced by a sharp decline in long-end yields on concern that the central bank will be too slow to avert a downturn.

Reassurance Options

To reassure markets, Powell could dwell on the uncertainties arising from faltering trade talks, and the contraction in some of the world’s largest manufacturing sectors.

But any confidence he manages to instill may be fragile. This weekend also brings the Group-of-Seven summit in France, and hopes for a more harmonious mood between U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterparts are so low that summit leaders are already making plans to scrap the traditional joint statement.

Bret Barker at TCW Group Inc. expects that any snap back from the current lows in yields based on Powell’s remarks will be short-lived.

“Our overall long-term view is that rates are heading lower,” he said.

He’s favoring the two-year part of the curve, as he reckons the market’s call call on the path of rates this year is about right. He’s just not expecting any strong endorsement from Powell at the Wyoming retreat.

For Barker, it’s hard to see why Powell would drop a big message into thin markets, “when he can just wait a couple more weeks and liquidity will be back and it’ll be September.”

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Discovery’s red flags

By Sasha Planting

Business Maverick

Judge’s reasons for urgent interdict support Tekkie Town case

Sasha Planting
4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick Analysis

Breaking the cycle of fear before it becomes a lasting panic

Sharon Wood
9 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Fukushima Radiation Becomes Latest Japan-South Korea Sore Point

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump cancels Denmark visit over after rebuff over Greenland

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan forms 11-member sovereign council, headed by military leader

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says Jews Who Vote for Democrats Show ‘Great Disloyalty’

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Berkshire Hathaway is on the table, and the menu is both à la carte and a Buffett
Ruan Jooste 9 hours ago
3 mins

"You at this time can only be destroyed by yourselves from within and not from without. You have reached the point where the victory is to be won from within and can only be lost from within." ~ Marcus Garvey

OPINIONISTA

Why South Africa’s plans for universal healthcare are pie in the sky

Alex van den Heever 9 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

SA gold results: Not yet glistering, but at these prices …

Ed Stoddard
10 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The puzzle of economic progress

Diane Coyle
10 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Price Surge Spells ‘Hell’ for India Gold Sales as Demand Wanes

Bloomberg
20 AUG
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Budding entrepreneurs: Business schools must pinpoint the few who will succeed

Mikael Samuelsson
20 AUG
5 mins