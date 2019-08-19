The area around coal-fired plants owned by South Africa’s state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. ranks as the world’s second-largest hotspot of sulfur dioxide emissions, according to Greenpeace.

(Bloomberg) — The level of sulfur dioxide emissions in the Kriel area in Mpumalanga province only lags the Norilsk Nickel metal complex in the Russian town of Norilsk, the environmental group said in a statement, citing 2018 data from NASA satellites. The province is home to most of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power plants as well as coal-to-fuel plants owned by Sasol Ltd., South Africa’s biggest company by revenue.

South Africa’s government is under growing pressure to act against air pollution caused by the two companies as it’s being sued by environmental activists over the violation of the constitutional right to clean air. A plan to double the amount of sulfur dioxide that coal-fired power plants and boilers can emit was put on hold in May after a legal challenge was filed against the environment ministry.

An earlier Greenpeace study for the third quarter of 2018 showed that Mpumalanga also had the worst nitrogen dioxide emissions from power plants of any area in the world.

“South Africa’s air is absolutely filthy,” said Melita Steele, a senior climate and energy campaign manager at Greenpeace Africa. “We simply cannot afford to waste any more time by delaying industry compliance with air-quality legislation or the transition to renewable energy.”

Sasol will have to adhere to new sulfur dioxide emission limits by 2025, but has warned that it might not be able to afford the equipment needed to meet the standards. Eskom has filed for permission to delay complying with emission limits at some of its plants.

Eskom and Sasol didn’t immediately comment on the Greenpeace report.

Sulfur dioxide is linked to lower respiratory infections and increased risk of stroke, as well as increased risk of death from diabetes.

Eskom accounts for 42% of South Africa’s greenhouse gases, while Sasol emits 11% of the total, the companies have said.

(Updates with Eskom, Sasol having no immediate comment in third-last paragraph)

–With assistance from Rene Vollgraaff.

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Bloomberg Follow Save More