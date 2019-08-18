STREET TALK

Circumcision: Women’s View (Video)

By Street Talk 18 August 2019

As mothers, escaping the matter of circumcision isn’t always possible – although, it’s often considered a taboo topic amongst women. The fear of losing their sons is palpable, the “what if” is terrifying. These mothers discuss the cultural rituals involved in the tradition of circumcision and whether or not hospital treatment should be the norm.

Please note this film contains a discussion of an adult nature, parental guidance is recommended.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

