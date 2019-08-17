VIDEO

Marikana & the seven-year struggle

By Greg Nicolson, Chanel Retief and Yanga Sibembe 17 August 2019
Caption
Lonmin employees gather on a hill called Wonderkop at Marikana, outside Rustenburg in the North West Province of South Africa August 15. The miners are calling for the minimum wage to be lifted from its current R4,000 a month to R12,500. The men are mostly Xhosa and Pondo speaking, and the strike was initiated by the drillers. Photograph Greg Marinovich

In this video, a bereaved widow, a mineworker and an activist tell Daily Maverick what's changed, or, more accurately, what hasn't - seven years after SAPS mowed down 34 mineworkers in Marikana.

 

 

Also Read Daily Maverick’s report here:

Another year, another Marikana commemoration – but betrayal, neglect and injustice are still there

 

DM

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Special Investigation

CITES RHINO FILES: Death or glory for species on the ban wagon?

By Tiara Walters

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Estina testimony: Problems with milk, a Magashule-approved trip to India and a litany of mistakes

Erin Bates
23 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Seven Years On

Zapiro
17 hours ago

South Africa

Advocates’ body slams EFF’s Julius Malema for his ‘attack’ on SA’s judges

News24 23 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Shows Interest in Buying Greenland. Denmark Isn’t Selling

Bloomberg 24 hours ago

Africa

First two Ebola cases confirmed in Congo’s South Kivu – officials

Reuters 16 AUG

Newsdeck

Under pressure from Trump, Israel bars visit by two U.S. Democratic lawmakers

Reuters 16 AUG

A REFLECTION

A trip to Tibet: Whose country is it anyway?
Peter Fabricius 18 hours ago
10 mins

"After listening for 10 minutes I realised it's not so easy." ~ Donald Trump

Maverick Life

Last Week in Pictures – 17 August 2019

Maverick Life Editors 5 hours ago
1 min

THE INTERVIEW

NHI Bill is not what the ICU doctor ordered

Mark Heywood
16 AUG
6 mins

SRINAGAR CRISIS

In Ravaged Kashmir, an expectant mother’s fight to give birth in safety

Zubair Sofi and Zainab Dala
16 AUG
7 mins

ISS TODAY

Marikana: Fighting crime shouldn’t trump SA’s public order policing

David Bruce
16 AUG
4 mins

SMOKING GUNS

Brazen assassination attempt as SA tobacco war gets deadlier

Marianne Thamm
16 AUG
8 mins