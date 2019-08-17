Maverick Life

Last Week in Pictures – 17 August 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 17 August 2019

Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga from the French troup Cie Basinga advances on a rope above the Prague Castle during the official opening of the International Festival of New Circus and Theatre Letni Letna in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 August 2019. Her tightrope was situated at a height of 35 metres and long 350 metres and run over the Vltava river. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

This week, we travel from India, which celebrated their 72nd Independence Day, to Prague where a tight rope walker walked above the Prague Castle during the official opening of the International Festival of New Circus.

Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan in action during men’s single round of 32 match against Linfeng Zhu of China at the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in the town of Panagurishte, Bulgaria on 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Riders from Indian Army Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, ‘Dare Devils’, exhibit a formation as they perform during an event organized by the Indian Army on the occasion of India’s Independence Day in Amritsar, India, 15 August 2019. India marks its Independence from the British rule on 15 August, which is a National Holiday. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station is illuminated on the anniversary of Indian Independence Day in Mumbai, India, 15 August 2019. India celebrates 72 years of independence from British rule on 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta and his dancers from ‘Acosta Danza’ dance company perform on stage at the Peralada Dance Festival in Peralada, Catalonia, Spain, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/David Borrat
Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
Pietro Guerini of Italy in action during the men’s Super G Super Combined race at the Grasski World Championships in Marbach, Switzerland, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. About 80 participants from 10 nations will start at the Grasski – World Championships, which will take place from 13th to 18th August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY
A sand Sculpture made by Czech Republic artist Jan Zelinka is seen ahead of the International Sand Sculpture Festival in Ashkelon, Israel, 14 August 2019. The festival will run from August 18-23 EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A woman poses for photos as she views the installation ‘Swimming pool’ during an exhibition of Argentine conceptual artist Leandro Erlich, titled ‘The Confines of the Great Void’, at the CAFA Art Museum in Beijing, China, 13 August 2019. Erlich works in between reality and imagination with a focus around symbols, underlying meanings, and reality. The exhibit runs until 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A member of the French street theatre Le Caramantran performs with a giant puppet at the Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 10 August 2019 (issued 11 August 2019). The festival is one of the biggest cultural events of Europe offering art exhibitions, theatrical and circus performances and above all music concerts in seven days. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
