Business Maverick

16 Aug: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 16 August 2019
Caption
Jack Ma, center, Paradise Foundation co-chair and Alibaba Group executive chairperson, attending the African Ranger Awards Ceremony at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town alongside Chinese ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian, left. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

China prepares its response to fresh U.S. tariffs. Economists are confident of another U.S. rate cut next month. Alibaba defies a slowing Chinese economy. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Beijing Retaliates

China blasted looming U.S. tariffs of 10% on a further $300 billion of Chinese imports as a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. In a short statement the State Council Tariff Committee said China “has no choice but to take necessary measures to retaliate.” Meanwhile Trump said a phone call with Xi was on the cards to discuss the trade war. That could give him an opportunity to expand upon his advice on how China might resolve the protests that have rocked Hong Kong for two months. “If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem,” he tweeted. China, however, isn’t too keen on “foreign forces” interfering in the issue.

Another Cut

The U.S. data pouring in supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s forecast of solid economic growth and higher inflation. Still, economists remain confident that Powell will cut interest rates again next month as insurance against a global slowdown. Powell may give a hint of his thinking when he speaks on Aug. 23 at the annual central bankers retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. On Wednesday talk of recession reared its ugly head when a key portion of the Treasury yield curve inverted — meaning short-term rates were higher than long-term rates — which has previously provided an early warning. Fed officials, however, have consistently said they don’t see any imminent risk of recession.

Rocky Session

Stocks in Asia looked set to drop after another tumultuous session on Wall Street and further declines in Treasury yields, on heightened trade uncertainty and fears of a slowing global economy. Futures pointed lower in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index edged higher after the U.S. gauge swung more than 1% for a 12th straight day in above-average volume before finally ending the day up. Ten-year Treasury yields slid below 1.5% to a three-year low and New Zealand’s 10-year yield dropped below 1% for the first time.

Shopping Surge

Alibaba’s first-quarter results rode a surge in internet shopping, which defied a slowing Chinese economy. Its horde of mobile monthly active users jumped to 755 million, topping the 721.5-million consensus, and net income was bolstered by its Ant Financial stake. The company’s riding a surge in internet shopping, as online sales in China have been accelerating thanks to sales promotions that unfolded across the country’s largest e-commerce platforms. Things are going less well for Baidu.

Stimulus Package

Thailand is set to announce a fiscal stimulus package to shore up growth as the U.S.-China trade war and currency strength sap its export-reliant economy. There’s potential for 60 billion baht ($1.9 billion) to 80 billion baht of stimulus steps, with every 30 billion baht able to lift economic growth by 0.1 percentage point, Siam Commercial Bank estimates. The government is expected to provide details of the package after a ministerial meeting Friday.

What we’ve been reading

This is what’s caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

For the platinum Industry, Marikana was a ‘Mechanisation Moment’

By Ed Stoddard

OPINIONISTA

Food insecurity in Zimbabwe

Wandile Sihlobo
4 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

BEE policy is a hive of obfuscation

Paul Janisch
3 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Tennis-Kyrgios fined $113,000 for Cincinnati outburst

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sheeran design Heinz Ketchup bottle sells for 1,500 pounds

Reuters 6 hours ago

South Africa

‘When our children say they don’t want foreigners around, there is nothing I can do to help’ – elderly Soweto resident

News24 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Russian Jet Averts Tragedy With Cornfield Crash Near Moscow

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

Business Maverick Analysis

The SA economy is in a terrible jam – this is how to fix it
Tim Cohen 5 hours ago
6 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Rules to manage short-selling still being ‘discussed’

Ruan Jooste 5 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Vestact Blunders – Episode 152

Paul Theron
13 hours ago
1 min

SCORPIO

Alien vs Predator 2.0: Guptas fire R1-bn salvo at Iqbal Survé and former PIC boss Dan Matjila

Jessica Bezuidenhout
15 AUG
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

National Health Insurance Bill will depress confidence and growth further

Nazmeera Moola
14 AUG
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE ANALYSIS

Ayo’s last stand: PIC ‘should have read the fine print’

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
15 AUG
4 mins