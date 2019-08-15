Africa

Zimbabwe Police Says Opposition Protests Will Turn Violent

By Bloomberg 15 August 2019
Caption
Supporters raise their hands during a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) campaign rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Zimbabwe's political parties made a last-ditch pitch for votes on Saturday ahead of July 30 elections as a campaign distinguished by the absence of widespread violence that marred previous contests drew to a close. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Zimbabwe’s police said it believes that opposition protests planned on Friday will turn violent and warned that the nation’s security services will intervene if they do.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change said Wednesday it will proceed with a demonstration in the capital, Harare, and four other cities because of the dire economic situation. The southern African nation is grappling with shortages of cash, fuel and electricity, as well as one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Opposition activists have been mobilizing residents to join the protests and sacks with catapults have been found, the police said in a statement Thursday. All vehicles without registration numbers will be impounded, it said.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Ray Ndlovu in Johannesburg at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Paul Richardson at [email protected]
Pauline Bax, Andre Janse van Vuuren

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Alien vs Predator 2.0: Guptas fire R1-bn salvo at Iqbal Survé and former PIC boss Dan Matjila

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

GAUTENG HEALTH

Bandile Masuku rebuilding Gauteng provincial health, one dose at a time

Bheki C. Simelane
33 mins ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE ANALYSIS

Ayo’s last stand: PIC ‘should have read the fine print’

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
12 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Over 400,000 advised to evacuate as storm bears down on Japan

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

SWAT team rescues police trapped in Philadelphia shootout

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Punch in the gut’ as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice

Reuters 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

2020 Presidential Election: Live Updates, News for Aug. 14, 2019

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

GROUNDUP

DTI washes its hands of lottery scandal
Tessa Knight 4 hours ago
4 mins

Reporting a pothole in Boston will get you a photo of the filled cavity along with the team who performed the work.

PRASA BLUES

As Dries van der Walt pulls out of Prasa’s rail unit, SOE execs keep the revolving exit door spinning ever faster

Sikonathi Mantshantsha 13 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

‘I queue for a living’

Barbara Maregele for GroundUp
3 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Sanef v. EFF: Setting the record straight

Mahlatse Mahlase
50 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

National Health Insurance Bill will depress confidence and growth further

Nazmeera Moola
14 hours ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Drug-resistant TB breakthrough as new drug approved for use in United States after SA trials

Spotlight
13 hours ago
7 mins